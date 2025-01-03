Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Rehabilitation Robotics Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investments

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Rehabilitation Robotics Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in rehabilitation robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.33%, reaching a market size of US$9.098 billion in 2029 from US$3.062 billion in 2024.

Rehab robots with synthetic intelligence give patients adaptive assistance, individualized treatment plans, and real-time facts evaluation to enhance patient results and make rehabilitation tactics greener. These newest robots are indeed able to deliver intensively tailored therapy sessions to a wide variety of patients with diverging demands. The market for AI in rehabilitation robotics will grow significantly, hence gaining a substantial impact worldwide when AI technology advances.







Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Rehabilitation Robotics Market Drivers:

Integration of AI with rehabilitation robotics enhances the AI in rehabilitation robotics market growth.

The application of rehabilitation robotics through artificial intelligence increasingly improves innovative economies daily. This is because AI is integrated into advanced robots to revolutionize physical rehabilitation. This shift is driven by demographic factors, particularly the increasing number of elderly individuals and the prevalence of diseases affecting the nervous and musculoskeletal systems.

Furthermore, in addition to synthetic intelligence-based rehabilitation robots, rehabilitation is capable of state-of-the-art facts processing, transforming the level and timing of intervention and patient control. The incorporated gentle wares of these complex therapy robots are capable of alternating and creating specific clinically powerful alterations of remedy recurring for various patients. Given the improvements in AI, it is predicted that the market for rehabilitation robotics will enlarge appreciably in the following few years and enhance the global healthcare landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Rehabilitation Robotics Market Geographical Outlook

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

North America was perceived as the most dominant AI in the rehabilitation robotics market. This dominance was due to several factors, namely well-developed healthcare facilities and supporting infrastructure, huge amounts of money channeled into research and development, and the incidence rates of neuromuscular orthopedic conditions that call for rehabilitation.

In addition to that, several important medical robot companies are located in the region, and they partner with universities to develop advanced rehabilitation robots powered by AI. Apart from this, the pro-modernization healthcare changes in policies by the governments and the willingness of healthcare practitioners to use AI-based systems have all contributed to the leading role of North American AI in the rehabilitation robotics market.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in rehabilitation robotics market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Type

Exoskeleton Robots

Prosthetics Robots

Assistive Robots

Therapeutic Robots

By Application

Stroke Rehabilitation

Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation

Orthopedic Rehabilitation

Neurological Rehabilitation

Others

By End-User

Hospitals And Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Research Institutes and Academic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Taiwan Others



