Global Warehouse AMR Market Set to Triple by 2030, Driven by E-Commerce and Industry 4.0

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market, Edition 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adoption of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in the warehousing industry is rapidly transforming logistics and supply chain operations globally. As companies increasingly seek to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, AMRs are becoming integral to modern warehouse management.

The global autonomous mobile robots' sales which witnessed a growth of 56 percent in 2022 with the increase in total sales by 44,767 units from 2021. The market has witnessed immediate correction in 2022, despite the economic recession and negative impact on technology investments owing to the pandemic.

Clearly, the trend is promising and post 2023 onwards, the technology investments has increased sharply, majorly driven by the pent-up demand and economic recovery for the key markets.

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, the trend towards the smart factory, and the growing trend of connected logistics are some of the several factors propelling the adoption of AMRs in warehouses.

Moreover, some of the general demand drivers include:

E-commerce Growth : The surge in online shopping has necessitated more efficient warehousing solutions to handle increased order volumes.

: The surge in online shopping has necessitated more efficient warehousing solutions to handle increased order volumes. Labor Shortages: Ongoing challenges in workforce availability have led companies to adopt automation technologies that can alleviate labor pressures while enhancing productivity.

Ongoing challenges in workforce availability have led companies to adopt automation technologies that can alleviate labor pressures while enhancing productivity. Operational Efficiency: AMRs improve speed, accuracy, and safety in warehouse operations, making them attractive solutions for businesses aiming to optimize their workflows

The key industries that are driving the demand for AMRs are e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing. It is a move towards increasing customer satisfaction and experience. The faster the customer receives their shipment in the condition ordered, the higher their level of satisfaction. This move has also led to an increase in the number of technology companies seeking a share of this lucrative market. With an emphasis on aesthetics and functionality, these companies have developed and produced AMRs for every aspect of warehousing and the application of AI is now the leading feature of differentiation.

The increasing demand for AMRs in warehouses is also attributed to the increasing adoption of technology for inventory management operations. Remotely operated aerial vehicles or drones are also becoming popular in countries such as U.S. and China for inventory management application in warehouses. Drones are expected to capture significant share of the warehouse automation equipment market in coming years.

The market is also expected to witness growth in application areas such as quality control, packaging and palletizing, and assembly and testing. With the increasing adoption of AMR technology, it is expected that the market will witness new application areas in the future.

This research study about the global autonomous mobile robots provides pertinent insight and information about the penetration of technology in warehousing industry. The industry is expected to triple its size by the year 2030 and these positive projections point to an industry with tremendous growth potential. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) are expected to account double digit market share in coming 5 years in the total warehouse automation market. The study also highlights an upward market trajectory trend that is being sustained by improvements in technology, demand, and competitiveness among industry players.

Geographically, the demand for AMRs is limited to developed markets in developed countries across the world. However, the growth of e-commerce giants, logistic operations and warehousing has seen an increase in demand despite the limited target market segments. The AMR market is witnessed to be dominated by China, followed by the U.S. Overall, the Asian countries are estimated to hold the largest share of the pie during the forecast period. In Europe, Germany leads the AMR volume industry, followed by the U.K. and France.

The success of AMRs in North America and Europe has had a positive influence on other developed countries and emerging economies, which have acknowledged its tremendous potential. What drives demand in these nations besides providing better services is their readiness to embrace new technologies and the desire to move towards economic efficiency.

The ASEAN market is perhaps the market that would benefit the most from the use of AMRs. As the manufacturing capital of the world, Asia has a warehousing industry that is constantly growing which signifies the importance of using AMRs in handling warehousing activities. Its contribution to global trade also means that the ASEAN market is exponentially capturing the market share of the global autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market. The total ASEAN market for AMRs in warehousing application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2023 to 2030 to reach 67 thousand units by 2030.

The AMR industry is dominated by players both big and small who not only seek to maximize profits but also to produce better products that serve individual customer needs. Some of the leading players in the market include Geek+, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics (acquired by Zebra Technologies), GreyOrange, and Locus Robotics. These companies are well-established players in the market and have a strong global presence. They are known for their advanced technology, and they are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay ahead of the competition.

Other notable players in the market include companies such as ABB, Mobile Industrial Robots (acquired by Teradyne), Gideon Brothers, Syrius Robotics, inVia Robotics, Youibot, Balyo, Ocado, Seegrid Corporation, Symbotic (acquired by Walmart), and Omron Adept Technologies. These companies also have a strong presence across regions, and they are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay competitive in the market. They are also entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies to expand their presence in the market.

Overall, the AMR market in warehousing is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered:





Status of Automation in Warehousing Industry

Over 51 percent warehouses will have some form of automation installed by 2030

17.5% CAGR growth in the number of automated warehouses from 2023 to 2030

Warehouse Automation Breakdown by Solutions



Types of Robots in Warehousing and Logistics



Automation in Warehousing Industry

40% reduction in operating cost is expected with the use of AMRs in DCs

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) Market Analysis Shipment and Value



Component Share in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs): Hardware & Software



Revenue Share of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) by Business Model - RaaS Model and Direct Sales Model



Type of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Warehouses- Market Sale (Shipment & Value)

Inventory Transportation Robots: Market Sales (Shipment and Value)

Goods-to-Person Robots: Market Sales (Shipment and Value)

Sorting Robots: Market Sales (Shipment and Value)

Drones for Inventory Management: Market Sales (Shipment and Value)

Autonomous Sensing Technologies and Choices in AMRs

Sensing Systems in AMRs: Market Analysis and Forecast

LiDAR Market Size and Forecast

Camera Market Size and Forecast

Radar Market Size and Forecast

Artificial Intelligence and Private 5G Network Penetration in AMRs

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market by Region

Regional Breakdown: Market Volume and Forecast

Country analysis of AMRs in Warehousing Industry

Industry Dynamics

AMRs are augmenting and optimizing the warehousing supply chain Better cost efficiency and quick ROI

Emerging OpEx-oriented robots-as-a-service (RaaS) b-model

2024 Investment Analysis of AMRs in Warehousing

Investment Analysis by Component and Region

Investment Analysis by Leading Players

Notable acquisitions in Autonomous Mobile Robots, 2022- Aug 2024

Pricing Analysis of AMRs

General breakdown of the key components and their associated costs

16. Competition Assessment

Geek+

Locus Robotics

Vecna Robotics

GreyOrange

ForwardX Robotics

Symbotic (Acquired by Walmart)

Seegrid Corporation

Ocado

AutoStore

Fetch Robotics (Acquired by Zebra Technologies)

6 River Systems (Acquired by Shopify)

MiR (Acquired by Teradyne)

AutoGuide (Acquired by Teradyne)

Gideon Brothers

Syrius Robotics

Guozi Robotics

Bright Machines

Youibot

inVia Robotics

Flexxbotics

Balyo

BlueBotics (Acquired by ZF Group)

BrainCorp

ATi Motors

GrayMatter Robotics

SVT Robotics

InOrbit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i34uqn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.