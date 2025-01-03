Dried Fruit Market Shares & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030: Europe Dominated with a Revenue Share of 29.5% in 2024, Asia-Pacific Will Witness the Highest Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Fruit Market Shares & Trends Analysis by Product (Dried Grapes, Dates, Apricots, Figs, Cranberries, Others), Category, Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and by Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dried fruit market size is estimated to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. The rising number of health-conscious consumers, growing awareness about the health benefits of dried fruit, and increasing application of the product in the food preparation are some of the factors driving the market for dried fruit. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products, along with increasing purchasing power, has been boosting the demand for dried fruit over the world.







Shifting consumer preference for organic food products has also influenced the market growth over the past few years. As a result, manufacturers are expanding their organic product lines.



Key industry competitors include SUNBEAM FOODS, Sun-Maid Growers of California, AL FOAH, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Angas Park, Murray River Organics Gr, Red River Foods, Geobres, Kiantama Oy, Traina Foods, and SUNSWEET. Expansion of the product portfolio through the launch of innovative products has been a key strategy among the manufacturers. In addition, new players are entering the market in order to meet the growing demand.



Dried Fruit Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, Dates dominated the global dried fruit industry with a revenue share of 45.1% in 2024. Significant roots in traditions and rituals regarding the use of dates in diet, increasing shift towards veganism.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The rising demand for convenient food products in countries like China and India.

Europe dominated the global dried fruit industry with a revenue share of 29.5% in 2024. High adoption of on-go snacking options in countries, including Germany, U.K., and France, is expected to have a positive impact on the regional market growth.

The online distribution segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 due to increasing penetration of e-retailers and smartphones at the global level.

Major players operating in the market include SUNBEAM FOODS, Sun-Maid Growers of California, AL FOAH, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Angas Park, Murray River Organics Gr, Red River Foods, Geobres, Kiantama Oy, and SUNSWEET.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Dried Fruit Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Dried Fruit Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dried Fruit Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Dried Grapes

5.3.2. Dates

5.3.3. Apricots

5.3.4. Figs

5.3.5. Cranberries

5.3.6. Others

Chapter 6. Dried Fruit Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Dried fruit Market, By Category: Key Takeaways

6.2. Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Category, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Conventional

6.3.2. Organic

Chapter 7. Dried Fruit Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Dried fruit Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Offline

7.3.2. Online

Chapter 8. Dried Fruit Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Dried fruit Market: Regional Outlook

8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Europe

8.3.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.4. Latin America

8.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Dried Fruit Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Product Benchmarking

9.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.7. Strategy Mapping

9.8. Company Profiles

9.8.1. Sunbeam Foods, Inc.

9.8.2. Sun-Maid Growers of California

9.8.3. AL FOAH

9.8.4. Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

9.8.5. angas park

9.8.6. RED RIVER FOODS INC.

9.8.7. Geobres

9.8.8. Kiantama Ltd.

9.8.9. Traina

9.8.10. SUNSWEET

