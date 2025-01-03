Inside Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop's Disruption of American Retail

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Players, New Rules: Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop in US E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From 2018 to 2023, the US third-party marketplace outpaced overall e-commerce growth, driven by changing consumer behaviour, rising living costs and the rise of emerging players such as Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop. Each platform leads in distinct categories - Temu in electronics, Shein in apparel and TikTok Shop in beauty. This report explores their internal competition, competitive pricing and the opportunities and threats they present to industry competitors.



The New Players, New Rules: Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop in US E-Commerce global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

State of play

Product Portfolio Comparison

Secrets behind low prices

Conclusion

