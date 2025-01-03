Dental Implants Market Outlook 2024-2029: Demand for Non-premium Dental Implants is Growing as More Patients Seek Affordable Solutions for Tooth Replacement

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dental Implants Market was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.86%. The global dental implants market is set to grow due to a rise in the edentulous patient population and high demand for non-premium dental implants.

The European region accounted for the largest market share of over 35% in the global dental implants market. The dental implants market in Western Europe is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors that are expected to continue during the forecast period. One of the primary drivers is the increasing awareness of dental implants as an effective solution for dental care. As patients become more informed about the benefits of implants, there is a growing demand for these advanced dental solutions. This awareness is complemented by the improved healthcare infrastructure in the region, which facilitates access to dental care and encourages patients to seek treatment.

The economic conditions in Western Europe further support the dental implants market. The region boasts one of the highest per capita healthcare expenditures globally, with countries like Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany leading in healthcare spending. This high level of investment in healthcare not only enhances e-health services but also ensures that patients have access to cutting-edge dental technologies, including advanced dental implant products.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Design Type: The tapered dental implants segment accounted for the largest market share, the growth is driven by the increasing adoption of tapered implant designs, which offer enhanced functionality and ease of placement.

By Cost: The non-premium dental implants segment shows the highest growth of 5.68%, due to increasing adoption of value-based and discounted dental implants by price-sensitive consumers.

By Material: The metal dental implants segment holds the largest market share, the growth is driven due to their excellent biocompatibility and mechanical properties.

By End-User: The dental clinic segment holds the most significant segmental share, due to the evolving patient expectations, and the demand for accessible care.

By Geography: The European region accounted for the largest market share of over 35%. The market's growth is mainly due to increasing awareness of dental implants and growing demand for these advanced dental solutions.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & DRIVERS

Precision Implant Placement Using 3D Technology



The field of dental implantology is witnessing a paradigm shift with the integration of 3D technology, particularly in the precision placement of dental implants. This technological advancement not only enhances the accuracy of implant positioning but also significantly improves patient outcomes. By leveraging 3D imaging and planning software, dental professionals can now visualize the patient's anatomy in unprecedented detail, allowing for more informed decision-making during the implant procedure. 3D imaging technologies, such as Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), provide comprehensive views of dental and skeletal structures. This imaging method allows for the accurate assessment of bone density, volume, and the spatial relationship between anatomical landmarks, such as nerves and sinuses. With this detailed information, dentists can create customized surgical plans that minimize risks and optimize implant placement. As a result, the likelihood of complications is reduced, and the overall success rates of implant surgeries are significantly enhanced.



Rise in Edentulous Patient Population



The increasing population of edentulous patients - individuals who have lost one or more teeth - poses significant challenges and opportunities within the dental healthcare landscape. Various factors contribute to the rising prevalence of edentulism, including aging demographics, poor oral hygiene, lifestyle choices, and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and osteoporosis. As the global population continues to age, particularly in developed countries, the incidence of tooth loss is expected to rise, creating an urgent need for effective dental solutions. One of the primary drivers of the increasing edentulous population is the aging baby boomer generation. This demographic shift means that a larger segment of the population is reaching an age where tooth loss becomes more common due to natural wear and tear, periodontal disease, and other health-related issues. The rising number of edentulous patients also presents significant opportunities for the dental industry. With advancements in dental technology, such as dental implants, mini-implants, and innovative prosthetic options, practitioners can offer more effective and aesthetically pleasing solutions for tooth replacement. The shift towards minimally invasive techniques and digital dentistry is enabling more patients to benefit from these advancements, making tooth replacement more accessible and less daunting.



High Demand for Non-Premium Dental Implants



The demand for non-premium dental implants is growing as more patients seek affordable solutions for tooth replacement. Rising dental care costs and economic uncertainty are making patients more price-sensitive, leading them to opt for cost-effective implants that still provide quality and functionality. Greater awareness of dental health and the risks of untreated edentulism, such as jawbone loss, is also driving demand. Additionally, an aging population, particularly among baby boomers experiencing tooth loss, is contributing to the rise in demand for budget-friendly dental implants.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Lack of Reimbursement Coverage for Dental Implants



A major barrier to the widespread use of dental implants is the lack of adequate insurance coverage. Many insurers categorize implants as cosmetic procedures, making them ineligible for reimbursement. As a result, patients often face the full financial burden, with implant costs ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 per tooth. While basic dental procedures are usually covered, implants are seldom included in standard plans. This limits access for many, despite implants' health benefits, such as preventing bone loss and restoring oral function. The perception of implants as elective, rather than essential, continues to hinder coverage.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global dental implants market report consists of exclusive data on 37 vendors. The market is characterized by intense competition, driven by the presence of numerous global, regional, and local players offering a wide range of products and solutions. The competitive landscape is shaped by factors such as innovation, pricing, product quality, technology advancements, and customer support, with companies vying to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded market.

Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Envista, Dentium, and Osstem Implant are some of the key vendors and these large multinational corporations dominate the market, while smaller regional players also compete by offering cost-effective or specialized solutions. Over the past decade, there has been significant consolidation in the industry through mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Leading companies have pursued strategic acquisitions to expand their product portfolios, improve operational efficiencies, and enter new markets.

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2023, Henry Schein, Inc. acquired S.I.N. Implant System, a prominent manufacturer of dental implants based in Brazil. This acquisition significantly broadened Henry Schein's product range and expanded its footprint geographically, thereby strengthening its competitive position in the market.

Straumann Group continues to strengthen its position in the global dental market. In recent years, they have acquired various companies, including Anthogyr, a French dental implant manufacturer, and ClearCorrect, which provides clear aligner solutions. These acquisitions have bolstered Straumann's capabilities in both traditional and digital orthodontics.

In December 2022, ProSmile launched SmartArches Dental Implants in the U.S., offering a broad range of affordable and reliable implant services, including both single implants and full-mouth reconstructions. Initially operating from four locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, SmartArches plans to expand to eight states by the end of 2023, making their services more widely accessible across the country.

Key Vendors

Straumann

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein

Envista

Dentium

Osstem Implant

Other Prominent Vendors

A.B. Dental Devices

Adin Dental Implant Systems

Alpha Dent Implants

Avinent

BEGO

Bicon

Biotech Dental

Bredent medical

CeraRoot

Cortex Dental Implants Industries

CeramTec

Dentatus

Dyna Dental

Glidewell Laboratories

Southern Implants

Thommen Medical

Spiraltech Dental Implants

Sweden & Martina

TAV Dental

VITA Zahnfabrik

TBR Implants Group

T-Plus Implant Tech

TRI Dental Implants

Z-Systems

Zest Dental Solutions

MegaGen

Blue Sky Bio

Keystone Dental Group

NucleOSS

Argon Medical Productions & Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Dental Implants Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Chapter 2: Dental Implants Market Market

Global: Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Chapter 3: Dental Implants Market Prospects & Opportunities

Dental Implants Market Opportunities & Trends

Dental Implants Market Drivers

Dental Implants Market Constraints

Chapter 4: Dental Implants Market Segmentation Data

Global: Projected Revenue by Design Type (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Tapered Dental Implants

Apically Tapered Dental Implants

Fully Tapered Dental Implants

Parallel Walled Dental Implants

Global: Projected Revenue by Cost (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Premium Dental Implants

Non-Premium Dental Implants

Value-based Dental Implants

Discounted Dental Implants

Global: Projected Revenue by Material (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Metal Dental Implants

Ceramic Dental Implants

Global: Projected Revenue by End-user (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Hospitals

Dsos

Dental Academic Institutions

Chapter 5: Key Regions Overview

Europe: Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Spain

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in France

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in UK

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Russia

North America: Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in the US

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Canada

APAC: Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in South Korea

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in China

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Japan

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Australia

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in India

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Brazil

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Argentina

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Mexico

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Colombia

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Iran

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Turkey

Projected Revenue of Dental Implants Market in Israel

Chapter 6: Dental Implants Market Industry Overview

Competitive Landscape

Key Vendor Profiles

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Strategic Recommendations

