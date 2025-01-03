Sportswear Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Key Players NIKE, Adidas, and Lululemon Lead Competitive Sportswear Landscape Amid Tech Innovations and Consumer Shifts

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sportswear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sportswear Market was valued at USD 395.03 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 579.96 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.61%.

The global sportswear market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The market is fragmented due to the presence of local and international market players. Some leading global sportswear vendors are NIKE, Adidas, ANTA Sports Goods, ASICS Corporation, Lululemon Athletica, PUMA, Under Armour, and VF Corporation. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in sportswear. The present scenario forces vendors to refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Development in Sportswear



Sustainability in the sportswear market focuses on minimizing environmental and social impacts throughout the product lifecycle. This involves using eco-friendly materials such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and water-saving fibers, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting ethical labor practices. Brands are committed to minimizing the use of harmful chemicals like PFCs and adopting cruelty-free standards, such as the Responsible Down Standard. Moreover, with sustainability becoming a major consideration for customers, other sportswear brands will likely feel pressure to follow suit. This shift in consumer behavior could drive demand for sustainably produced products across the industry, encouraging even smaller players to adopt similar practices. For instance, Adidas is making significant steps toward sustainability to achieve its ambitious 2025 targets. Adidas plans to make nine out of ten products sustainably by 2025, utilizing recycled, remade, and regenerative materials.



Furthermore, sustainability development in sportswear is not solely the responsibility of brands; consumer education plays a crucial role. As consumers become more informed about the environmental impacts of their choices, their purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by a brand's commitment to sustainability. For instance, Mizuno Corporation has launched the eco-friendly Wave Neo Collection, which features the Wave Neo Wind and Wave Neo Ultra running shoes made from recycled and plant-derived materials.



Government Investment in Sports



Governments across various countries have taken proactive initiatives to encourage men's and women's participation in sports through policy measures. These efforts have increased demand for sportswear as participation in sports activities grows worldwide. For instance, in 2023, the Chinese government allocated USD 3.2 billion (23.3 billion) to enhance its sports sector, underscoring its commitment to becoming a "Strong Sports Nation" by 2025. As the government promotes sports, local and international brands may invest more in marketing and sponsorships, increasing brand awareness and competition in the sportswear market. With increased funding, there could be more emphasis on research and development in sportswear technology, resulting in innovative products that enhance performance, comfort, and sustainability.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products



Counterfeit products refer to a copy of the same product. Consumers are also interested in buying duplicate products because of the low price and lack of purchasing power. The easy availability of counterfeit sportswear in the market significantly impacts the demand for authentic products. In addition, Spanish police seized 11 tons of counterfeit soccer jerseys on May 31, 2024, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final and Euro 2024. The operation, which involved searching 15 trucks, uncovered over 36,500 fake kits featuring stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, along with other counterfeit goods valued at over €6 million ($6.51 million). Such operations could lead to stricter enforcement against counterfeiters, potentially reducing the prevalence of fake merchandise in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Various factors such as health trends, urbanization, technological innovation, and sporting events influence the global sportswear market. North America dominated the global sportswear market, accounting for a global share of over 40% in 2023. Furthermore, North America, particularly the U.S., is one of the largest and most mature markets for sportswear. The market is driven by a growing interest in fitness and sports and the presence of major sportswear brands (NIKE, Under Armour, etc.). Moreover, the market in the U.S. is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing participation across various demographics and sports activities.



The APAC region is one of the fastest-growing sportswear markets, with China, India, and Japan leading. The demand-driving factors in the region are urbanization and e-commerce platforms. Europe is one of the leading regions in the sportswear market, with countries like the UK, Germany, and France being key contributors. European consumers are highly conscious of environmental impact, driving demand for eco-friendly materials and production processes. While relatively smaller than other regions, Latin America has shown steady growth in the sportswear sector. Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets, driven by a growing interest in sports and fitness. The Middle East & Africa, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is experiencing a growing demand for sportswear due to the rising health consciousness and government initiatives promoting fitness. National fitness campaigns and investments in sports infrastructure have driven interest in sports and fitness.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Developments in the Global Sportswear Market:

In 2024, Adidas launched the Adidas Dame 9 x BAPE Collaboration, with innovative features such as being ultra-lightweight at 14.5 oz, having an internal Lycra bootie for stability, and having innovative light strike cushioning. The product also features distinctive BAPE aesthetics with ABC CAMO and SOLID CAMO designs. It blends cutting-edge basketball technology with BAPE's iconic aesthetics for a premium experience.

In 2024, NIKE introduced the Nike Jam, the first shoe designed for breaking, offering enhanced traction, durability, and cushioning for smooth surfaces, concrete, and asphalt. It features a foam drop-in midsole and rubber cupsole for optimal performance. With the specific athlete communities, the organization boosts brand loyalty and engagement.

Key Company Profiles

adidas

ANTA Sports Goods

ASICS Corporation

HanesBrands

lululemon athletica

NIKE

PUMA

Under Armour

VF Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Alcis Sports

Allbirds

Authentic Brands Group

Brooks Brothers

Brunotti

Castore

CAVA Athleisure

Chkokko

Columbia Sportswear Company

COSCO

Decathlon

Delta Galil Industries

EDELRID

Errea Sport Spa

Everlast Worldwide

F&F Holdings Corp

Fruit of the Loom

Goldbergh

Goldwin

HRX

Hummel

Iconix International

Kappa

K-Swiss

Life is Good

Lotto Sport Italia

Mizuno Corporation

New Balance

New Era Cap

Ningbo Yinshan Garments Factory

Niviasports

Oakley

On

Outdoor Voices

P.E Nation

Page Industries

Patagonia, Inc

Pentland Group

PVH Corp

Ralph Lauren Media

Recreational Equipment

REV'IT!

Sareen Sports Industries

Saucony

Sergio Tacchini

Shivnaresh Sports

SKECHERS USA

Sundried

THE GAP

Tripulse

TYKA Sports

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global sportswear market?

What is the growth rate of the global sportswear market?

What are the significant trends in the sportswear industry?

Which region dominates the global sportswear market share?

Who are the key players in the global sportswear market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $395.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $579.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Coverage

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Segments Covered & Definition

1.3. Market Derivation



2. Premium Insights

2.1. Opportunity Pockets

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Report Overview

2.4. Opportunities & Challenge Analysis

2.5. Segment Analysis

2.6. Regional Analysis

2.7. Competitive Landscape



3. Market at a Glance



4. Introduction

4.1. Overview

4.2. Product Innovations in Sportswear



5. Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. Rise in Popularity of Athleisure Wear

5.2. Increasing Popularity of Outdoor Sports

5.3. Sustainability Development in Sportswear



6. Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Government Investment in Sports

6.2. Expansion of E-Commerce in Emerging Economies

6.3. Increasing Sports Participation Rates

6.4. Rising Health and Fitness Awareness



7. Market Restraints

7.1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

7.2. Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products



8. Market Landscape

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Demand Insights

8.3. Vendor Analysis

8.4. Market Size & Forecast

8.5. Five Forces Analysis



9. Product

9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2. Market Overview

9.3. Apparel

9.4. Footwear and Accessories



10. Activity Type

10.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2. Market Overview

10.3. Sports

10.4. Training and Yoga

10.5. Swimming

10.6. Others



11. End-user

11.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2. Market Overview

11.3. Male

11.4. Female

11.5. Children



12. Distribution Channel

12.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2. Market Overview

12.3. Offline

12.4. Online



13. Geography

13.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2. Geographic Overview



14. North America



15. APAC



16. Europe



17. Latin America



18. Middle East & Africa



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Overview

19.2. Market Share Analysis



20. Key Company Profiles



21. Other Prominent Vendors





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rn763t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment