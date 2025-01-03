Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report, 2024-2029, Featuring Company Profiles of JWD Logistics, Yokrei Cold Storage, Sinchai Cold Storage, Kainoke Cold Storage, Bangkok Cold Storage & More

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market size is estimated at USD 1.12 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market: Highlights

Thailand is a popular destination worldwide, with a growth in processed food exports throughout the projected period. The government of Thailand has made considerable investment in creating a whole supply chain for food logistics to realize its aim of making Thailand the world's kitchen.

The government's attention is seen in the booming cold storage capacity, which will rise significantly during the forecasted period.

Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Industry Overview



The Thailand cold chain logistics market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of local and international players. These players are adapting to advanced technologies to ensure safety, integrity, and efficiency, but problems such as higher operating costs and infrastructure need to be improved in their growth. Significant players include JWD Logistics, Yokrei Cold Storage, Sinchai Cold Storage, Kainoke Cold Storage, and M-Senko Logistics.



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth in Urban Population

4.2.1.2 Rising Processed Food Products

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Equipment Breakdown

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increase in Number of Refrigerated Warehouses

4.3 Technological Trends and Automation

4.4 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.5 Industry Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Spotlight on Ambient/Temperature-controlled Storage

4.7 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Impact of Emission Standards and Regulations on Cold Chain Industry



5.1 Service

5.1.1 Storage

5.1.2 Transportation

5.1.3 Value-added Services

5.2 Temperature

5.2.1 Chilled

5.2.2 Frozen

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.2 Dairy Products

5.3.3 Fish, Meat, and Poultry

5.3.4 Processed Food

5.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.6 Bakery and Confectionery

5.3.7 Other Applications



6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 JWD Logistics

6.2.2 Yokrei Cold Storage

6.2.3 Sinchai Cold Storage

6.2.4 Kainoke Cold Storage

6.2.5 Bangkok Cold Storage

6.2.6 M-SENKO LOGISTICS

6.2.7 Thai Max Cold Storage

6.2.8 SCG Cold Logistics

6.2.9 CTD Cold Storage

6.2.10 Amp-Nineteen Logistics Co. Ltd.



