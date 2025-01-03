Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Analysis by Resin Type, Product Type, Technology, Vehicle Type, and Region 2024-2032

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Resin Type, Product Type, Technology, Vehicle Type, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive refinish coatings market size reached US$ 10.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 14.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2032. The steady growth in global vehicle ownership and usage, the development of eco-friendly and high-performance coatings, and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations and increasing awareness of sustainability represent some of the key factors driving the market.







One of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the market is the ever-increasing demand for vehicle maintenance and restoration. As vehicle ownership continues to rise across the globe, there is a parallel surge in the need for repairing and refinishing coatings to restore vehicles to their original aesthetic and functional states. Additionally, the growth of the used car market is bolstering the demand for automotive refinish coatings, as consumers aim to enhance the visual appeal and value of pre-owned vehicles.

Another significant driver is the rapid advancement of technology in the automotive refinish coatings sector. Manufacturers are innovating and developing advanced formulations that offer superior performance, durability, and environmental sustainability. Water-based coatings, low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) formulations, and environmentally friendly products are gaining traction due to stricter regulations and increasing consumer awareness of eco-conscious choices.

Furthermore, the market is being influenced by the rise of customized vehicle aesthetics and personalized designs. Consumers are increasingly seeking unique appearances for their vehicles, ranging from vibrant colors to specialty finishes. This trend is driving the demand for a diverse range of refinish coatings that cater to individual preferences.



The increasing vehicle ownership and usage

The development of eco-friendly and high-performance coatings

The rising trend of remote working

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global automotive refinish coatings market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on resin type, product type, technology, and vehicle type.



Breakup by Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Others

Polyurethane represents the most popular resin type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Primer

Basecoat

Activator

Filler

Topcoat

Others

Basecoat is the most popular product type.

Breakup by Technology:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

UV-cured

Solvent-borne technology currently dominates the market.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Passenger cars hold the largest market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market.



The Asia Pacific region has witnessed rapid economic growth over the past few decades, leading to an increase in disposable incomes and urbanization. This economic expansion has resulted in higher vehicle ownership rates across the region, driving the demand for automotive refinish coatings. As more individuals and businesses own vehicles, the need for maintenance, repairs, and refinishing grows, bolstering the demand for coatings that restore and enhance the appearance of vehicles. This trend is particularly notable in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations where burgeoning middle-class populations and industrial development have fueled the automotive sector.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by a blend of established multinational corporations, regional players, and ongoing innovations. Leading companies are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) to create innovative coating formulations. They are developing coatings with enhanced durability, faster drying times, improved color accuracy, and reduced environmental impact. They are also forming partnerships to ensure their coatings are recommended and used by OEMs and authorized repair facilities. Moreover, to strengthen their global presence, key players are expanding their operations into emerging markets with significant growth potential.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

3M Co.

AkzoNobel N.V

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KCC Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Recent Developments

PPG Industries has introduced waterborne coatings with reduced VOC content, aligning with environmental regulations and consumer preferences. PPG has also developed advanced color-matching technologies that enhance accuracy and efficiency for body shops.

Axalta Coating Systems has introduced a digital color matching tool called Acquire Quantum EFX that accurately matches colors for automotive refinishing.

The Sherwin-Williams Company has been expanding its product portfolio with innovative coatings that offer enhanced durability and color accuracy. The company introduced the "Ultra 9K" waterborne basecoat system, which provides high-quality finishes while reducing environmental impact.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 14.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

