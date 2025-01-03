The Future of Prepaid Wireless in the United States: Market Forecasts through 2030 Including Subscribers and Revenue by Voice vs. Data vs. VAS and by Connectivity Type

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Prepaid Wireless Market by Technology, Applications and Services 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the prepaid wireless market in the United States including major provider analysis and service assessment, technologies involved in prepaid service delivery, and assessment of the future of prepaid communications, content, and commerce. The report includes an analysis of the 5G impact.

The report also analyzes major MVNO companies and offerings. The report also provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecasts through 2030 including subscribers and Revenue by Voice vs. Data vs. VAS and by Connectivity Type.

Prepaid wireless service providers in the United States have become increasingly competitive in recent years as they evolve offerings to be more on par with post-paid service features and plans. For example, Verizon Wireless now offers prepaid family plans, unlimited plans, and support for BYOD whereas this was not the case just a few years ago.

The continued evolution of prepaid wireless is expected in general as part of a dominant trend towards prepaying mobile services becoming increasingly more comparable with post-paid wireless. This is evidenced by Verizon's recent acquisition of TracFone, which is believed will maintain as an entry-level prepaid offering while the company differentiates its core prepaid wireless service.

The future of prepaid wireless communications will depend on more than just carrier-centric applications, communications, content, and commerce. For example, prepaid is seen as an important aspect of many next-generation services that are provided by a variety of third-party service companies that do not wish to offer a postpaid option as it would typically rely upon wireless carrier billing via prepay.

Growth in prepaid wireless service will also depend on the extent to which next-generation services, such as virtual reality, are generally supported on a pre-pay basis. This is to say that prepaid customers must have access to wireless data plans that put them on par with postpaid in terms of both bandwidth and low latency required for acceptable end-user quality of experience.

While many emerging applications will be offered by Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers, we strongly recommend that MNOs offer their own branded/controlled Value-added Service (VAS) applications. The OTT application business model has caused data payload (e.g. apps that use data) to become increasingly more valuable to consumers than data itself, which is rapidly becoming a marginalized commodity. With this development, VAS applications have become much more important to network operators.

With the ever-increasing commoditization of carrier core services (mostly voice and messaging), there will be a growing dependence on VAS applications for initially top-line revenue growth (as data growth tapers off and margins are squeezed) and then for margin growth as bearer services become a cost-plus commodity. Prepaid wireless service providers must also provide their own VAS apps to remain competitive, even if it requires them to offer those apps on an OTT basis themselves.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 United States Communication Service Providers

3.1. Wireless Carrier Offerings

3.2 USA Prepaid Wireless Market Handset Providers

3.3 Drivers and Challenges for Growth in the USA Wireless Prepaid Services

3.4 Other Factors and Outlook

4 United States Prepaid Wireless Service Provider Analysis

AT&T

T-Mobile

US Cellular

Verizon

Comparative Analysis of Wireless Prepaid Plans

Prepaid Wireless Industry Consolidation

5 Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Impact on Prepaid Wireless

5.1.1 Impact on the USA Carrier Ecosystem as a Whole

5.1.2 Impact on Mobile Virtual Network Operators

5.1.3 Impact on Prepaid Subsidiaries: Boost, Metro PCS, and Virgin Mobile

6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators

6.1 Overview

6.2 MVNOs Leverage MNO Assets

6.3 MVNOs Leverage MVNE Infrastructure and Services

6.4 MVNO Strategies

6.5 MVNO Differentiation

6.6 Prepaid vs. Postpaid Offerings

6.7 Plan Overview and Analysis

6.8 Select MVNO Case Study Analysis

Airlink Mobile (DS Mobile)

Airvoice Wireless

JOLT Mobile

Boost Mobile

Consumer Cellular

GreatCall

kajeet

Liberty Wireless

H2O Wireless (Locus Telecommunications)

Virgin Mobile USA

Cricket (AT&T)

Wal-Mart

Page Plus

7 USA Prepaid Wireless Forecasts 2024 - 2030

7.1 Wireless Prepaid Subscriber Forecast by Connectivity Type 2024 - 2030

7.2 Prepaid Wireless Revenue Forecast by Type, and Connectivity 2024 - 2030

7.3 Monthly ARPU Forecast 2024 - 2030

7.4 Prepaid Wireless Service Provider Market Share 2024 - 2030

8 Future of Prepaid Wireless: Value-added Services

8.1 Real-time Communications: RCS and WebRTC

8.2 Prepaid and Stored Value in Mobile Commerce

8.3 BYOD and Prepaid

8.4 Prepaid and Payments

8.5 Prepaid and Wearables

8.6 Prepaid and the Smart Workplace

8.7 Prepaid and Virtual Reality

8.8 Prepaid and Public Safety

8.9 Prepaid and Internet of Things (IoT)

8.10 Offer Strategies for Value Added Services

9 Porter's Five Forces of Prepaid Wireless in the United States

10 COVID-19 Impact on Prepaid Wireless in the United States

10.1 Did COVID-19 lift the Prepaid Market in the United States?

10.2 Initiatives and Steps taken by Key Players

Verizon

T-Mobile (now including Sprint)

AT&T

10.3 Headwinds for the US Prepaid Wireless Market

11 Conclusions and Recommendations

12 Appendix: MVNO Strategies

12.1 MVNO Types

Full MVNO

Service Provider

ESP: Enhanced Service Provider (Hybrid MVNO)

Branded Reseller

12.2 MVNO Models

Discount MVNOs

Lifestyle/Niche MVNOs

Media/Entertainment MVNOs

Ethnic MVNOs

Business MVNOs

Brand MVNOs

Data MVNOs

M2M/Telemetry MVNOs

Quad Play MVNOs

Roaming MVNOs

12.3 Additional Case Study Analysis of USA MVNO Companies

CellNUVO

Cellular Abroad

AirVoice Wireless

Airlink Mobile

Jasper Wireless (Cisco)

ZingPCs

Boost Mobile

Disney Mobile

ZIP SIM

Bratz Mobile

Consumer Cellular

CREDO Mobile

DBS Communications

Defense Mobile

Freedom-Wireless

GreatCall

Kajeet

KORE Wireless

Liberty Wireless

MetroPCS

Lycamobile

PixWireless

National Geographic

NET10

Nextel Partners

Page Plus

Payless Cellular

PlatinumTel Communications

Google Fi

Red Pocket Mobile

Ting

Total Call Mobile

Tracfone Wireless

Virgin Mobile USA

Cricket Wireless

H2O Wireless

RingPlus

PureTalk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0kpol

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.