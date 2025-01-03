Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Increasing Demand for AI-enabling Processors to Bolster Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.49%, reaching a market size of US$79.367 billion in 2029 from US$22.658 billion in 2024.



Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) signifies the amalgamation of AI technology into mobile communication devices, mostly smartphones and tablets. These devices serve as platforms for a multitude of AI applications, extending beyond typical use. Language translation, image recognition, and voice identification are just some examples of how versatile it can be when harnessed on a mobile device.



Nevertheless, this development in technology raises new concerns, especially about plagiarism. The use of AI for content generation creates such complexity that differentiating between human-written materials and texts generated by AI becomes difficult. Some disturbing cases have been recorded where students have utilized AI language models, pretending they are their original works, thereby undermining principles of academic honesty.



To deal with this issue, a few creative designers have developed applications that can tell if an essay was written by a human or an AI language model, protecting against academic dishonesty. Despite the potential for increased productivity and efficiency by integrating AI into smartphone devices, it is essential to exercise caution to preserve its ethical integrity and prevent plagiarism while ensuring a positive impact.



Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for AI-enabling processors is anticipated to increase the market growth

An increased need for processors powered by AI has been observed in mobile technology, including smartphones and tablets. The rise in demand can be attributed to diverse functions that can be performed using AI applied to these portable devices. The mobile world has embraced it through diverse functions like translation of languages, recognition of images, and even voice recognition. To keep up with this ever-changing, tech-savvy generation, manufacturers have incorporated different forms of artificial intelligence in their gadgets aimed at providing much better user experiences. However, this does not end at personal convenience.

There are also sectors such as healthcare, gaming, or photography where performance optimization and operational efficiency hinge on having dedicated chips for running AI algorithms within them, thus enhancing the overall quality of mobile computing devices (Fraschini et al., 2020). Therefore, it is expected that with further developments in the field, AI-enabled processors will continue being in high demand for phones and tablets, thereby changing how people use these companion devices.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

The mobile app boom regionwide emanates from ever-increasing smartphone use and improved Internet access. The burgeoning middle-class population is another factor that drives demand for mobile AI technologies. Furthermore, China and Japan have been instrumental in promoting this market because of their massive presence in the auto-making, electronics, and semiconductor industries.

These economic giants and many manufacturing companies contribute substantially to establishing mobile AI businesses across the Asia Pacific region. 5G technology development has brought about the rapid expansion of small cells within this region recently. This implies explosive growth in mobile AI markets because it makes data transmission faster and more efficient, thus improving artificial intelligence features.

Key Topics Covered:



