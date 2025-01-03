Growth Trends in the $344M Pool Tables Industry, 2025-2030: Customizable and Smart Pool Tables Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Tables Market by Type, End-Use - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pool Tables Market grew from USD 244.87 million in 2023 to USD 258.91 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.98%, reaching USD 344.16 million by 2030.







Market growth drivers include rising consumer leisure spending, popularity of indoor recreational activities, and the influence of billiards sporting events. Latest opportunities include the growing trend of customizable and smart pool tables, which integrate technology for a more interactive experience. To capitalize on these, companies should focus on product differentiation and innovation in digital integration - such as automated scoring systems or AR guidance - for enhanced user interaction.

However, challenges such as the high initial cost of quality pool tables and significant space requirements pose limitations. These factors can deter potential buyers who lack adequate space or financial resources. Furthermore, the market faces competitive pressures from alternative entertainment options like video gaming.

Best areas for innovation include the development of eco-friendly materials and multipurpose designs that require less space, addressing both environmental concerns and space constraints faced by consumers. Additionally, expanding e-commerce retail channels could attract a broader audience.

The pool tables market is competitive and somewhat niche, driven by consumer preferences and economic conditions, necessitating targeted marketing strategies that emphasize the dual entertainment and skill-development aspects of pool.

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Pool Tables Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles.The leading players in the Pool Tables market, which are profiled in this report, include:

Beijing Star Group

Blatt Billiards

Brunswick Billiards

Connelly Billiards Tucson

Diamond Billiard Products Inc.

EastPoint Sports

Escalade Sports, Inc.

GDM Sports BV

Gold Standard Games Inc.

Hide Co.

Legacy Billiards

Olhausen Billiard Manufacturing Inc.

Plank & Hide

Presidential Billiards

Valley-Dynamo Inc

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Pool Tables Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type American Style Pool Tables English Pool Tables

End-Use Commercial Household Professional



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $258.91 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $344.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Pool Tables Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rapid inclination towards the recreational and sports activities Increasing number of indoor sports events Growing popularity of indoor games in residential sector

Market Restraints Limited adoption due to elevated cost

Market Opportunities Introduction of glass-top pool tables Significant availability on e-commerce sector

Market Challenges Concern regarding fluctuating supply of raw materials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me6h3z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment