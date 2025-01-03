PACS Group Class Action: Investors are Alerted the Company has been Sued for Fraud – Contact BFA Law by the January 13 Court Deadline (NYSE:PACS)

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until January 13, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in PACS securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Manchin v. PACS Group, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-08636.

What is the PACS Lawsuit About?

The Complaint alleges that PACS is one of the largest operators of skilled nursing facilities in the United States. As alleged, PACS repeatedly represented to shareholders that it possesses a winning “turnaround” strategy to make its nursing facilities profitable. However, in truth, it is alleged that PACS’s turnaround was driven by illicitly accessing Medicare benefits for thousands of patients.



On November 4, 2024, prominent investment research firm Hindenburg Research published a report titled: “PACS Group: How to Become A Billionaire In The Skilled Nursing Industry By Systematically Scamming Taxpayers.” After a 5-month investigation that included interviews with 18 former PACS employees, competitors, and an analysis of more than 900 PACS facility cost reports, Hindenburg alleged that “PACS abused a COVID-era waiver, inappropriately accessing skilled care Medicare benefits for thousands of patients across its national portfolio of facilities.” Hindenburg further estimated that “the scheme drove more than 100% of PACS’ operating and net income from 2020 – 2023, enabling PACS to IPO in early 2024 with the illusion of legitimate growth and profitability.”

On November 6, 2024, PACS then announced that it was postponing its Q3 earnings and that it had “received civil investigative demands from the federal government regarding the Company’s reimbursement and referral practices that may or may not be related to this week’s third-party report.”

The news caused a significant decline in the price of PACS stock. On November 4, 2024, the price of the company’s stock fell 27.8%, from a closing price of $42.94 per share on November 1, 2024, to $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024. On November 6, 2024, the price of the company’s stock fell 38.8%, from a closing price of $29.54 per share on November 5, 2024, to $18.09 per share on November 6, 2024.

