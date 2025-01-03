Growth Trends in the $1.4 Billion Fishing Rods Industry, 2025-2030: Eco-Friendly & Durable Materials, Smart Fishing Rods, Customization Options & More

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Rods Market by Fishing Rod Type, Material, Technique, User, Length, Price Range, Application, Power, Action - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fishing Rods Market grew from USD 998.54 million in 2023 to USD 1.07 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.94%, reaching USD 1.39 billion by 2030.





Key growth factors include a rising interest in recreational fishing, propelled by increasing disposable income, the popularity of fishing-related activities, and innovations in rod materials and technologies. There is potential for expansion in emerging markets with abundant water bodies, coupled with growing urban interest in outdoor activities.

However, challenges persist in the form of fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns related to overfishing, and economic disruptions affecting consumer spending patterns.

Potential opportunities lie in eco-friendly and durable materials, smart fishing rods equipped with sensors for enhanced fishing experiences, and customization options catering to specific consumer preferences. Furthermore, tapping into e-commerce platforms for wider distribution and engaging in community-building initiatives through social media and events can fortify market presence.

Conversely, strict environmental regulations and sustainability practices, alongside high import tariffs in some regions, pose limitations. Areas ripe for innovation include advanced composite materials for lighter yet sturdier rods, smart technology integration for real-time data, and ergonomic designs aiming for usability and performance optimization.

Understanding these dynamics offers a crucial edge, suggesting that the fishing rods market is characterized by a mix of steady traditional demand amplified by modern technological advancements, requiring businesses to be adaptable and responsive to evolving trends and consumer expectations.

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Fishing Rods Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include 13 Fishing, Abu Garcia, Daiwa Corporation, Eagle Claw, Fenwick, G. Loomis, Iron Claw, KastKing, Lews, Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd., Penn Fishing, Piscifun, Pure Fishing, Inc., Quantum Fishing, Rapala VMC Corporation, Shimano Inc., St. Croix Rods, TackleDirect, TFO (Temple Fork Outfitters), and Zebco.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Fishing Rods Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Fishing Rod Type Casting Rods Baitcasting Rods Surf Casting Rods Fly Rods Freshwater Fly Rods Saltwater Fly Rods Spinning Rods Saltwater Spinning Rods Ultralight Spinning Rods

Material Composite Fiberglass Graphite

Technique Casting Fly Fishing Spinning Trolling

User Beginners Intermediate Professional

Length Long (>9 Feet) Medium (6-9 Feet) Short (< 6 Feet)

Price Range Budget Mid-Range Premium

Application Freshwater Ice Fishing Saltwater

Power Heavy Light Medium Ultra-Heavy Ultra-Light

Action Extra Fast Fast Moderate Slow



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Fishing Rods Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing government initiatives to promote fishing tourism and fishery resource management Rising disposable income leading to higher expenditure on premium fishing rods Fishing tournaments and sponsorships by major brands raising product visibility and adoption

Market Restraints Regulatory restrictions and environmental concerns affecting fishing rod materials and manufacturing processes Seasonal demand fluctuations impacting production schedules and inventory management in the fishing rods market

Market Opportunities Increasing demand for smart fishing rods integrated with digital technologies for advanced fishing Rising popularity of travel-friendly and portable fishing rods for frequent travelers Growth in female-oriented fishing rods and gear to encourage more women to participate in fishing activities

Market Challenges Supply chain disruptions and increase in raw material costs affecting overall profitability



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m9fcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment