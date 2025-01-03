Clinical Trials Management Systems (CTMS) Market Research, 2024-2035, by Solution Type, Component, Delivery Mode, End User, and Region with Detailed Company Profiles of Leading Players

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Management System Market by Solution Type, by Component, by Delivery Mode, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global clinical trials management system market is estimated to be USD 2.14 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.67 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market is anticipated to increase due to the following factors: the quick development of healthcare IT, the adoption of digital and decentralized clinical trials, initiatives by major industry participants, and the growing need for personalized medicine.







For instance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) entity, the Advanced Research Projects Entity for Health (ARPA-H), announced plans in October 2023 to improve the nation's capacity to carry out clinical trials promptly, safely, and equitably. Through encouraging technological developments and insights to build a strong national clinical trial infrastructure, this effort hopes to increase CTMS adoption and boost market expansion.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, high R&D expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting clinical trials. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of clinical trial activities in emerging markets, cost advantages, large patient pools, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research. For instance, Oncoshot and Zhejiang Ablaze Medicine, a Chinese supplier of clinical trial management solutions, partnered in December 2023 to create an AI-powered drug development program.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Solution Type, Component, Delivery Mode, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Oracle Health Sciences Medidata Solutions (Dassault Systemes) Parexel International Corporation Veeva Systems Bio-Optronics (Advarra) IBM Watson Health Clario (formerly ERT) MasterControl Inc. MedNet Solutions ArisGlobal LLC RealTime Software Solutions DATATRAK International, Inc. eClinicalWorks IQVIA Holdings Inc. PharmaSolutions Ltd.

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Clinical Trials Management System Market Analysis & Forecast by Solution Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Enterprise

Site

Clinical Trials Management System Market Analysis & Forecast by Component 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Software

Services

Clinical Trials Management System Market Analysis & Forecast by Delivery Mode 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Web & Cloud Based

On-Premise

Clinical Trials Management System Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

CROs & Others

By solution type, the enterprise segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical trials management system market in 2024 owing to the growing demand for centralized and scalable solutions to manage complex, multi-site clinical trials efficiently. For instance, Saama unveiled a SaaS-based solution driven by AI/ML in June 2023 to automate clinical development procedures and offer a comprehensive view of patient progress and trial procedures on a single platform. Additionally, the site segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of CTMS by individual research sites to streamline trial-specific workflows and improve operational efficiency.



By component, the software segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical trials management system market in 2024 owing to the widespread implementation of advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance tools in clinical trial management. For instance, Signant Health introduced Signant Biotech in October 2023, a clinical research technique that leverages services and software to satisfy the changing needs of small and medium-sized biopharmaceutical businesses. Additionally, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its role in providing ongoing support, customization, and integration of CTMS with other clinical systems.



By delivery mode, the web & cloud-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical trials management system market in 2024 owing to the scalability, cost-efficiency, and remote accessibility offered by cloud solutions, which are vital for global trial operations. For instance, Ocular Therapeutix was introduced as BSI Life Sciences' newest customer for their cloud-based Clinical Trial Management System in January 2024. Additionally, the on-premise segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its ability to offer enhanced data security and customization for organizations with stringent compliance requirements.



By end-user, the CRO and other segments accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical trials management system market in 2024 owing to the increasing outsourcing of clinical trial management to CROs, driven by their expertise and cost-saving benefits. For instance, the U.S. FDA released draft guidance in May 2023 for sponsors, investigators, and other interested parties on how to conduct decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) for pharmaceuticals, biological products, and medical devices. Therefore, it is anticipated that the growing number of clinical trials for medical devices will propel medical device companies to use CTMS. Additionally, the medical device manufacturing company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising volume of clinical trials for innovative medical devices and the need for robust systems to ensure regulatory compliance and efficiency.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $9.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsy753

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment