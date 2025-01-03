Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NXT) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

[CONTACT FORM]

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Nextracker securities February 1, 2024, through August 1, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until February 25, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (2) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (3) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; and (4) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com