EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

 EMCORE Corporation

BUDD LAKE, NJ, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (4Q24) ended September 30, 2024.

“As we close out the fiscal year, we are pleased to report that execution on our previously announced restructuring plan resulted in significant progress in all areas of the business. During 4Q24, the Company generated positive cash flow of $1.8 million and substantially lowered operating expenses,” said Matt Vargas, interim Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, on a sequential-quarter basis, we increased revenue 6% and grew backlog on the strength of continued strong bookings during 4Q24.”

 Three Months Ended 
 Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024 +increase/
-decrease
 4Q243Q24
Revenue$21.7M$20.4M+$1.3M
Gross margin 21% 25% -4%
Operating expenses$7.8M$14.3M-$6.5M
Net loss on continuing operations($3.2M)($11.5M)+$8.3M
Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted($0.35)($1.27)+$0.92 
Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 23% 24% -1%
Non-GAAP operating expenses (a)$6.1M$9.1M-$3.0M
Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations (a)($2.0M)($4.4M)+$2.4M
Non-GAAP net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (a)($0.22) ($0.49) +$0.27 
Adjusted EBITDA (a)($0.4M)($3.6M)+$3.2M
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$10.8M$9.0M+$1.8M
Line of credit and loan payable (b)$0.0M$8.4M-$8.4M
(a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.
(b) 4Q24 includes loan payoff totaling $8.4 million .


About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

 
EMCORE CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
    
 September 30, September 30,
(in thousands) 2024   2023 
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$10,291  $26,211 
Restricted cash 495   495 
Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $173 and $356, respectively 14,342   15,575 
Contract assets 1,182   8,402 
Inventory 25,065   28,905 
Prepaid expenses 3,504   4,612 
Other current assets 137   922 
Assets held for sale    7,264 
Total current assets 55,016   92,386 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 7,868   15,517 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,094   21,564 
Other intangible assets, net 10,289   12,245 
Other non-current assets 2,646   2,201 
Total assets$93,913  $143,913 
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$8,563  $9,683 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,220   8,471 
Contract liabilities 1,424   1,630 
Loan payable - current    852 
Financing payable 587   460 
Loan payable - current    852 
Operating lease liabilities - current 2,668   3,033 
Liabilities held for sale    4,662 
Total current liabilities 18,462   28,791 
Line of credit    6,418 
Loan payable - non-current    3,330 
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 18,247   20,882 
Asset retirement obligations 2,378   4,194 
Warrant liability and other long-term liabilities 4,660   8 
Total liabilities 43,747   63,623 
Commitments and contingencies   
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 9,764 shares issued and 9,073 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 8,401 shares issued and 7,711 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 825,625   825,119 
Treasury stock at cost; 691 shares as of September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (47,721)  (47,721)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 958   350 
Accumulated deficit (728,696)  (697,458)
Total shareholders’ equity 50,166   80,290 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$93,913  $143,913 


EMCORE CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue$21,704  $26,769  $85,896  $97,716 
Cost of revenue 17,232   19,876   67,076   74,323 
Gross profit 4,472   6,893   18,820   23,393 
Operating expense:       
Selling, general, and administrative 5,011   8,638   22,281   32,731 
Research and development 2,057   4,468   12,922   17,910 
Restructuring 872      2,219    
Severance (168)     2,919   27 
Impairment 3   22,612   3,010   22,612 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 50      18   (1,147)
Total operating expense 7,825   35,718   43,369   72,133 
Operating loss (3,353)  (28,825)  (24,549)  (48,740)
Other income (expense):       
Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability (2,572)     (4,660)   
Interest expense, net (940)  (147)  (1,195)  (751)
Other income (expense) 3,612   (9)  3,581   120 
Total other income (expense) 100   (156)  (2,274)  (631)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense) (3,253)  (28,981)  (26,823)  (49,371)
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations 85   135   (29)  (42)
Net loss from continuing operations$(3,168) $(28,846) $(26,852) $(49,413)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations$63  $(12,735) $(4,386) $(25,946)
Net loss$(3,105) $(41,581) $(31,238) $(75,359)
Pension adjustment 608   (91)  608   (91)
Comprehensive loss$(2,497) $(41,672) $(30,630) $(75,450)
Per share data:       
Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted$(0.35) $(0.42) $(2.98) $(0.96)
Net income (loss) on discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted$0.01  $(0.18) $(0.49) $(0.50)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.34) $(0.60) $(3.46) $(1.46)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,063   69,209   9,020   51,510 


 
EMCORE CORPORATION
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30 June 30
(in thousands, except for percentages)4Q24 3Q24
Gross profit$4,472  $5,013 
Gross margin 21%  25%
Stock-based compensation expense 40   70 
Asset retirement obligation accretion 61   61 
Intangible asset amortization 482   486 
Compensation accrual adjustment    (806)
Non-GAAP gross profit$5,055  $4,824 
Non-GAAP gross margin 23%  24%


 Three Months Ended
 September 30 June 30
(in thousands)4Q24 3Q24
Operating expense$7,825  $14,276 
Stock-based compensation expense (359)  1,182 
Impairment expense (3)  (2,919)
Severance expense 168   (1,856)
Restructuring expense (872)  (1,347)
Loss on sale of assets (50)   
Compensation accrual adjustment    506 
Transition/M&A-related expense (598)  (615)
Litigation-related expense (39)  (156)
Non-GAAP operating expense$6,072  $9,071 


 Three Months Ended
 September 30 June 30
(in thousands, except for per share data and percentages)4Q24 3Q24
Net loss from continuing operations$(3,168) $(11,545)
Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted$(0.35) $(1.27)
Stock-based compensation expense 399   (1,112)
Asset retirement obligation accretion 61   61 
Intangible asset amortization 482   486 
Impairment expense 3   2,919 
Severance expense (168)  1,856 
Restructuring expense 872   1,347 
Loss on sale of assets 50    
Compensation accrual adjustment    (1,312)
Transition/M&A-related expense 598   615 
Litigation-related expense 39   156 
Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability 2,572   2,087 
Other (income) expense (3,612)  16 
Income tax benefit (85)   
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations$(1,957) $(4,426)
Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted$(0.22) $(0.49)
Interest expense, net 940   179 
Depreciation expense 580   670 
Adjusted EBITDA$(437) $(3,577)
Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (2.0%)  (18%)


 

            











    

        

        
