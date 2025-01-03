Venezuelan Activist Jesús Armas Illegally Detained Amidst Human Rights Violations

CARACAS, Venezuela, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FreeJesusArmas.com" campaign brings attention to the arbitrary detention of Jesús Armas, a respected Venezuelan activist, human rights advocate, and former Caracas City Council member, who has been subjected to arbitrary detention since December 10, 2024. This announcement serves to amplify his plight and to mobilize international efforts for his immediate release.





Jesús Armas, a respected Venezuelan activist, human rights advocate, and former Caracas City Council member

On the evening of December 10, Armas was forcibly abducted by six unidentified agents in Caracas and taken in an unmarked vehicle, marking the beginning of his enforced disappearance. His initial whereabouts were unknown until December 17, when it was confirmed that he was being held at a National Police facility in Boleita Zona 7, Caracas. Despite his family's attempts to deliver food and gain visitation rights, access to Armas has been consistently denied.



On December 19, Armas was transferred to El Helicoide, a facility notorious for human rights abuses, including torture. Reports from reliable sources indicate that Armas was subjected to severe mistreatment, including suffocation, in efforts to coerce statements against his political colleagues. These actions represent severe violations of both Venezuelan and international law, including rights to due process and humane treatment.



Jesús Armas has long been a beacon of hope and change in Venezuela. A graduate of the University of Bristol with a Master’s degree in Public Policy, and a former Chevening Fellow, Armas has dedicated his career to advocating for democracy and human rights. After his tenure on the city council, he founded the nonprofit organization Ciudadanía Sin Límites, which focuses on providing essential services to underserved communities across Venezuela.



Recognized globally, Armas has been honored with fellowships from the Obama Scholars Program at Columbia University, the McCain Global Leaders Program, and the Draper Hill Summer Fellowship at Stanford University. His work has not only inspired many but has also catalyzed significant community-driven improvements in public services throughout Venezuela.



The ongoing detention of Jesús Armas without due process and under harsh conditions is alarming and calls for immediate action. We urge the international community, human rights organizations, and governmental bodies worldwide to demand the Venezuelan government respect Armas's legal rights and ensure his safe release.



