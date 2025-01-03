VEEMOST TECHNOLOGIES INC. LAUNCHES ITS E-COMMERCE STORE—YOUR ONE-STOP DESTINATION FOR AUTHENTIC TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Red Bank, NJ, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMost Technologies Inc., formerly Global Developments, Inc. (OTC:GDVM), a publicly listed company in innovative IT solutions, is excited to announce the launch of VeeMost Store—a cutting-edge e-commerce platform designed to transform the way businesses, schools, and individuals purchase and implement technology.

At VeeMost, we understand the challenges of finding reliable, affordable, and efficient tech solutions. That’s why we’ve built a platform that prioritizes trust, convenience, and value, offering not just products but a complete procurement experience.

Why Choose VeeMost Store?

In a competitive marketplace filled with technology platforms, VeeMost Store distinguishes itself by providing unparalleled quality, innovation, and customer-centric services. Here's what makes us unique:

1. Trusted Partnerships and Authentic Products

Every product on VeeMost Store is sourced directly from authorized distributors, ensuring 100% authenticity, vendor-backed warranties, and manufacturer support. As we continue to secure partnerships with top global vendors, our customers benefit from exclusive discounts and access to the latest technologies.

2. A Smarter, Automated Experience

VeeMost Store leverages advanced automation to simplify the sales lifecycle—from browsing and ordering to inventory management and post-purchase support. This seamless process eliminates delays and offers full transparency, making technology procurement effortless and efficient.

3. Beyond Sales: Integrated Services

Soon, customers will be able to bundle their purchases with professional installation and setup services directly through the platform. This means you can purchase technology and have it expertly configured and operational, saving you time and effort.

4. Tailored Solutions for Your Needs

Whether you're a small business seeking reliable IT equipment, a school purchasing technology outside the E-rate program, or an enterprise building complex solutions, VeeMost Store delivers curated products and services designed to meet your unique requirements.

More Partnerships, Bigger Savings

Our expanding network of partnerships with global vendors allows us to offer competitive pricing on a curated selection of the latest technology. As we grow, our customers can expect even greater savings and access to innovative solutions.

What Sets VeeMost Store Apart?

Unlike other marketplaces such as Newegg.com or Amazon, VeeMost Store focuses on delivering a superior, business-focused experience with:

Guaranteed Authenticity: Products sourced directly from authorized distributors with full manufacturer support.

Products sourced directly from authorized distributors with full manufacturer support. Business-Centric Solutions: Bulk orders, custom configurations, and tailored IT services for organizations.

Bulk orders, custom configurations, and tailored IT services for organizations. Integrated Services (Coming Soon): Add professional installation and setup services at checkout for an end-to-end solution.



Looking Ahead

The launch of VeeMost Store marks the start of a new era in technology procurement for VeeMost. We’re committed to expanding our offerings with more products, subscription-based purchasing options, and loyalty programs to reward our customers. Our ability to integrate expert services with product sales will solidify VeeMost Store as a leader in the e-commerce space.

Explore VeeMost Store Today

Experience the future of technology procurement at VeeMost Store . Whether you’re looking for reliable tech solutions or a streamlined way to implement your purchases, VeeMost Store is your one-stop solution.

Click here to explore and start your journey: store.veemost.com

VeeMost Store: Technology Simplified. Trust Amplified.

About VeeMost Technologies, Inc.

VeeMost Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimize their technology investments. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, VeeMost offers services ranging from network infrastructure and cybersecurity to cloud solutions and managed IT services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.