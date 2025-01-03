Saudi Arabia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Industry Research 2024: $154 Billion Market Trends Analysis, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market was valued at USD 98 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 154 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.77%.

Driven by urbanization, population growth, and the rising demand for enhanced connectivity, this market is critical to economic development, facilitating trade and regional integration.







The Transportation Infrastructure Construction market encompasses the development, repair, and maintenance of foundational systems that support the movement of people and goods. This sector includes the construction of roads, bridges, railways, airports, ports, and transit systems, all essential for efficient and safe transportation.



Vision 2030 and Economic Diversification



The ambitious Vision 2030 initiative is one of the most influential drivers of the Saudi Arabia transportation infrastructure construction market. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aims to reduce the country's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors, including tourism, health, education, and infrastructure. This vision has spurred significant investment in infrastructure projects, particularly in transportation, to create a robust and modernized transit network that supports economic diversification. Large-scale projects, such as the Red Sea Project and NEOM city, necessitate comprehensive transportation systems, including roads, airports, and railways.



Regulatory and Bureaucratic Hurdles



Another major challenge in the Saudi Arabian transportation infrastructure construction market is navigating regulatory and bureaucratic complexities. While the Saudi government has made significant efforts to streamline processes, including the establishment of entities like the National Center for Privatization and Public-Private Partnership (NCP), infrastructure projects are still often subject to lengthy approval processes, complex permitting requirements, and frequent regulatory changes. For foreign companies and investors, understanding and complying with local regulations can be challenging, often resulting in project delays and increased costs.



Integration of Smart Technology in Infrastructure



One of the most notable trends in the Saudi Arabia transportation infrastructure construction market is the integration of smart technology to create more efficient, safe, and sustainable transit systems. As part of its Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia has committed to building "smart cities," such as NEOM and the King Abdullah Economic City, which incorporate advanced technologies into their infrastructure to optimize traffic flow, improve public safety, and enhance commuter experience. These projects are equipped with smart sensors, real-time data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and manage transportation networks proactively.



Shift Towards Sustainable and Green Construction Practices



A growing trend in the Saudi Arabia transportation infrastructure construction market is the adoption of sustainable and green construction practices. With Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has set ambitious environmental targets, including reducing its carbon footprint and promoting renewable energy sources. As a result, transportation infrastructure projects are increasingly designed with sustainability in mind. New highways, bridges, and transit systems are incorporating eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient lighting, and renewable energy sources such as solar power to minimize environmental impact.



Regional Insights



Riyadh held the largest market share in 2023. The Riyadh region dominates the Saudi Arabia Transportation Infrastructure Construction market due to its status as the capital and largest city in the country. As the political, economic, and cultural hub, Riyadh is the focal point for major infrastructure investments aimed at supporting its growing population, expanding urban landscape, and economic diversification under Vision 2030.



Riyadh's rapid urbanization, with increasing demand for both residential and commercial spaces, drives the need for comprehensive transportation systems, including roads, highways, metro systems, and public transit solutions. Projects such as the Riyadh Metro, one of the largest urban transportation projects in the region, exemplify the city's emphasis on improving mobility and reducing traffic congestion.

Additionally, Riyadh serves as a key logistics and business center, necessitating efficient transport networks to connect it to other cities and economic zones. The government's commitment to Vision 2030, which prioritizes enhancing infrastructure and regional connectivity, has resulted in significant investments in roadways, railways, and airports within the Riyadh region.



The city's strategic importance, coupled with its central location within the kingdom, makes it a major beneficiary of infrastructure projects designed to foster economic growth, improve quality of life, and support the kingdom's long-term development goals. This combination of factors ensures Riyadh remains a dominant player in the transportation infrastructure sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $154 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd

Vinci SA

Bechtel Corporation

Skanska AB

Fluor Corporation

STRABAG SE

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Samsung C&T Corporation

