Lessons from a Carpenter: New Novel THE CARPENTER AND THE APPRENTICE Lays the Foundation for Unity Consciousness

Charleston, SC, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since retiring from psychotherapy and becoming a holistic life coach, Grace Zacaroli is on a mission to help people understand not only how they grow but why they grow. Zacaroli finds joy in supporting others as they work on creating a meaningful life, overcoming challenges, and growing with grace and love. She hopes that in doing so, she can contribute to greater harmony within and between people.

And it is that spirit of harmony that inspires her to write. In her latest project, a novel reminiscent of Paulo Coelho’s classic The Alchemist, she examines the underlying unity that is central to many faiths and belief systems.

Set against the backdrop of war in the ancient Middle East, “The Carpenter and the Apprentice,” explores the relationship between a displaced traveler and a wise carpenter who helps him discover how to live with inner peace and become part of a harmonious community. Through the teachings of the carpenter and the example of those around him, the young refugee is guided on a spiritual journey to see the value of unity.

Lessons from the sage carpenter, as well as the blessings and obstacles people encounter when applying them, are woven into an action-packed plot. Through this book and the forthcoming series, Zacaroli explores key spiritual themes, challenges, and insights in the hope that readers will embark on their own spiritual journey. “I want to encourage readers to engage in, or continue with, their own spiritual journey and begin to lay a foundation for living in true harmony and unity consciousness,” Zacaroli says.

“The Carpenter and the Apprentice” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Grace Zacaroli is a holistic life coach and former psychotherapist who has trained as a Reiki Master, yoga teacher, rebirther, and intuitive practitioner. She holds multiple degrees and is the proud mother of an adult son. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys reading spiritual works from all faiths and wisdom traditions, practicing yoga, and being in nature.

To learn more about the author and her work, please visit her website.

Media Contact:

Grace Zacaroli

grace@gracelzacaroli.com

Available for interviews: Author, Grace Zacaroli

Attachment