Psychiatric Times® celebrates 40 years at the forefront of psychiatry

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychiatric Times® has been the voice of psychiatry for 40 years. John L. Schwartz, M.D., introduced this innovative platform in 1985 to foster honest and unbiased exchanges between colleagues and give everyday psychiatrists comprehensive answers to their most important issues. Schwartz recognized the challenges in staying up to date with the rapidly evolving field of mental health care and the need for a neutral, independent publication that could serve as a resource for peers to engage in professional discussions, debate, and information sharing without the influence of marketing or external agendas.

Acquired by MJH Life Sciences® in 2019, Psychiatric Times has become a trusted platform for all psychiatrists, offering content such as clinical case reports, updates on research findings, ethical discussions, and commentary on psychiatric practices. It is designed to help professionals stay informed and improve patient care by offering expert opinions and evidence-based information in a forum that encourages critical thinking and collaboration among peers.

“When I started Psychiatric Times, somebody I knew in the publishing world who was very successful said to me, ‘You know, don’t get too excited. The average length of survival of new publications is less than two years.’ Here we are, 40 years later,” Schwartz said.

Over these 40 years, the platform has impacted the way psychiatrists communicate and exchange ideas. Sharing challenges and successes alike, leaders in the field continue to bring essential matters to mind, producing clinical pearls across all media through independent, peer-reviewed clinical and continuing medical education content. This includes psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and advanced practice providers.

About Psychiatric Times:

As the voice of psychiatry, Psychiatric Times’ mission is to provide timely news, clinical content, commentary, and practical cutting-edge content via peer-reviewed, in-depth monthly special reports, nonindustry CME, research updates, conference coverage and in-the-field perspectives via premier online and print formats for mental health care physicians and professionals. For more information or to subscribe, please visit https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/.

About MJH Life Sciences:

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/ .

Media Contact:

Gary Hagestad

MJH Life Sciences

ghagestad@mjhlifesciences.com