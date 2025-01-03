Toll Brothers Breaks Ground at Lynnfield Active Adult Community in Lynnfield, Massachusetts

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking at its newest luxury home community, Willis Brook at Lynnfield, located in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, January 2 together with officials and residents of the town of Lynnfield. The community, located at 1301 Main Street, is expected to open for sales in summer 2025.

Known for its luxury 55+ active adult communities across the state, Toll Brothers has designed its Willis Brook at Lynnfield community to feature 66 single family homes along with an exclusive community clubhouse for residents. The community is ideally situated across from the Sagamore Springs Golf Club.

Homebuyers will have a choice of home designs with an array of distinctive features, including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, and private first-floor primary bedroom suites.





“We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of this highly anticipated new home community together with the town of Lynnfield,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We have seen incredible interest from homebuyers in this community, and we look forward to bringing our home designs to this exceptional location.”

For more information on Willis Brook at Lynnfield and other Toll Brothers communities in Massachusetts, visit TollBrothers.com/MA or call 866-232-1632.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d896d59-e763-491d-a61b-0982c9fc77d9

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)