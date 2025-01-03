China’s role as a stabilizing force crucial for 2025 and beyond

Beijing, China, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2024 witnessed regional turmoil and profound landscape changes. From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the chaos in the Middle East and the interference of external forces stirring tensions in the South China Sea, China demonstrated composure and confidence amid a turbulent landscape, creating a favorable external environment for its high-quality development and injecting valuable stability into a restless world. As a member of the Global South, China is playing an increasingly important role in promoting world development and peace, as well as advancing the rise of the Global South. As 2024 ended, the Global Times (GT) runs a special year-ender series by talking to renowned experts and former diplomats to discuss China's role and the scenes that shaped the global landscape in the past year.

GT reporter Wang Wenwen talked to Ahmed Moustafa (Moustafa), an Egyptian economist and director of Asia Center for Studies and Translation, about how China has injected positive momentum into global stability and development through diplomatic wisdom and international cooperation.

GT: What impressed you the most about Chinese diplomacy in 2024?

Moustafa: China's diplomatic efforts were marked by a blend of proactive posturing and pragmatic engagement, reflecting a nuanced approach to navigating a multipolar world. Recalling China's diplomatic endeavors in 2024, one event stands out as particularly impactful from my perspective as an Egyptian: the swift and decisive approval of Egypt's membership in the BRICS group. This pivotal moment signaled a deepening of strategic partnership, bolstering Egypt's international standing and opening new avenues for economic cooperation. The tangible benefits followed swiftly. The approval spurred the establishment of several top-tier Chinese industrial plants across Egypt, a testament to the burgeoning economic ties between our nations.

This was not just economic growth; it was a visible demonstration of China's commitment to practical cooperation. Ultimately, China's support for Egypt's BRICS membership in 2024, culminating in significant industrial projects and widespread employment, proved to be a watershed moment. It was more than a diplomatic success; it was a powerful demonstration of a mutually beneficial partnership, leaving a lasting positive impact on the Egyptian people.

GT: What role do you think China's head-of-state diplomacy has played?

Moustafa: The overseas trips Chinese president made last year aimed to solidify existing relations, cultivate new partnerships and project an image of a globally engaged China. This proactive approach contrasted with the more inward-looking stance adopted by some other global powers. The success of these efforts can be partially measured by the tangible outcomes achieved, such as increased trade and investment partnerships in Europe, crucial infrastructure development projects in Central Asia, and deeper political and economic cooperation in Latin America.

However, a purely quantitative analysis of these achievements would risk overlooking the subtler aspects of Xi's diplomacy, such as shaping narratives and influencing perceptions. His speeches consistently promoted a multipolar world order, advocating for greater inclusivity and a more equitable distribution of power. This positioning undoubtedly impacted the dynamics of several key international organizations and their future trajectory.

GT: International scholars have described the current global issues as a "multipronged mixed crisis." Why, amid these crises, could China stand out as a promoter of peace and development? And what lies behind the support China has garnered?

Moustafa: China's substantial investments in infrastructure projects and contributions to global organizations like the World Health Organization and the United Nations have fostered economic growth and international cooperation in numerous countries. This tangible impact, particularly in regions traditionally underserved by Western powers, played a crucial role in shaping a positive perception of China's role in global engagement.

China's success in global engagement was partly due to its strategic prioritization of economic diplomacy. Unlike many Western nations, China's engagement was primarily driven by mutual economic benefit, fostering trust and cooperation, particularly in developing countries seeking infrastructure investment and economic growth opportunities. This less conditional engagement created a significant power dynamic shift in international relations. However, the support China garnered was not solely based on economic incentives. The perceived neutrality of China's foreign policy, particularly compared to the interventionist policies of some Western nations, also played a crucial role.

GT: China has continued to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), which have forged a broad consensus and provided a platform for cooperation to deepen South-South cooperation. In your opinion, what kind of Chinese wisdom do these three initiatives contribute to global governance?

Moustafa: These initiatives fostered tangible cooperation, particularly within the Global South, and demonstrated a pragmatic, results-oriented approach contrasting with previous models dominated by competing geopolitical narratives. The Chinese wisdom underpinning these initiatives lies in its emphasis on multilateralism and win-win cooperation, adopting a more inclusive and pragmatic methodology. This approach, rooted in Chinese diplomatic tradition, resonates significantly with developing nations that are often marginalized in traditional international forums.

China's success stemmed from a shrewd understanding of the limitations of existing global governance structures. By offering a practical, action-oriented alternative focused on addressing the specific needs and priorities of developing nations, China effectively bypassed some of the inherent obstacles hindering progress within traditional multilateral forums. This pragmatic approach, directly addressing real-world challenges rather than abstract ideological debates, formed a cornerstone of their appeal and contributed significantly to their broad acceptance.

The core principle of a shared future for mankind also contributed significantly to their success. Widespread engagement from diverse nations, particularly those in the Global South, indicated a growing preference for a multipolar world order, reflecting the historical Chinese emphasis on harmony and mutual respect. The initiatives offered a compelling alternative - a vision of peaceful coexistence and collaborative progress, significantly diverging from the typical power-driven strategies employed by other major powers.

GT: How does China's role as a stabilizer and anchor inject momentum for 2025 and beyond?

Moustafa: China's role as a stabilizing force in the global landscape of 2024 will be crucial for the trajectory of 2025 and beyond.

Despite geopolitical tensions and economic volatility, China's consistent economic growth and commitment to infrastructure development, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, have provided stability.

This stability has created opportunities for global businesses and a sense of confidence amid wider economic anxieties.

The Chinese government's proactive measures to mitigate economic risks, such as targeted stimulus packages, have contributed to global economic stability. This has been achieved through its continued engagement in global trade and the sustained demand for raw materials and manufactured goods. China's diplomatic efforts have also played a significant role in de-escalating tensions in key geopolitical hot spots, fostering a more stable global security landscape.

China's technological advancements in 2024, such as renewable energy technologies, artificial intelligence and high-speed rail, have shaped global innovation and spurred competition and innovation globally. The scale of China's investment in research and development, in collaboration with domestic and international partners, has propelled technological advancement, benefiting nations worldwide and fostering a more technologically advanced global ecosystem for years to come.

This article first appeared in the Global Times:

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1326084.shtml

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of KISS PR or its partners. This content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. KISS PR makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis.