Genomics Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 624 Deals Signed Since 2018 by Company A-Z, Financial Terms, Deal Type and Therapeutic Target

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 624 genomic deals announced since 2018 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual genomic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.



Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the genomic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Understand deal trends since 2018

Browse genomic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of genomic deals from 2018 to 2024. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter genomic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of genomic dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in genomic dealmaking since 2018.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading genomic deals since 2018. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in genomic dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of genomic deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genomic deals signed and announced since Jan 2018, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of genomic partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2018. The chapter is organized by specific genomic technology type in focus.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in genomic deal making since 2018. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report Scope



Genomic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in genomic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of genomic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading genomic deals by value

Most active genomic licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in genomic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genomic deals over the years

2.3. Most active genomic dealmakers

2.4. Genomic deals by deal type

2.5. Genomic deals by therapy area

2.6. Genomic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for genomic deals

2.7.1 Genomic deals headline values

2.7.2 Genomic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Genomic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Genomic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading genomic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top genomic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active genomic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active genomic dealmakers

4.3. Most active genomic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Genomic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Genomic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Genomic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Genomic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Genomic deals by therapy area

