Vital Farms to Participate in ICR Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the ICR Consumer Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 13th and Tuesday, January 14th, 2025.

Vital Farms will be available for 1x1 meetings both days and Mr. Diez-Canseco will host a fireside chat beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The webcast for the fireside chat will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations.

Additionally, Mr. Diez-Canseco will be participating in the industry panel discussion ‘The Next Stage For Better For You Food’ on Tuesday, January 14th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, hosted by Robert Moskow from TD Securities.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 375 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

