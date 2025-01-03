ACC Medlink Solidifies Leadership with 20% Expansion to Fleet of Mercedes Sprinter Vans

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACC Medlink, the undisputed leader in long-distance medical transportation, has announced a 20% expansion to its industry-leading fleet of luxurious Mercedes Sprinter vans. This strategic move further cements the company’s position as the go-to provider for patients and families seeking the highest standard of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) across the United States.

With an unmatched reputation for excellence, ACC Medlink continues to set the benchmark for safety, comfort, and reliability in the NEMT industry. The new vehicles in the expanded fleet are equipped with cutting-edge technology and medical-grade amenities, ensuring that every client’s journey is conducted with the utmost professionalism and care.

Reinforcing Dominance in the Market

As demand for long-distance medical transportation surges, ACC Medlink is rising to meet the challenge. With this expansion, the company further solidifies its dominance, offering unparalleled capacity to serve patients requiring specialized transportation across state lines.

“No other provider matches the level of care, comfort, and reliability that ACC Medlink delivers,” said Michael Peat, CEO of ACC Medlink. “This fleet expansion is yet another demonstration of our commitment to maintaining our leadership and exceeding the expectations of our clients and their families.”

Unparalleled Patient Experience

ACC Medlink’s fleet of Mercedes Sprinter vans have become synonymous with luxury and care in the medical transportation industry. Designed specifically for long-distance journeys, the upgraded vehicles boast:

Advanced Medical Amenities : ACC Medlink has made multi-million-dollar investments in building out every one of their Sprinter Transporters. From their fully automatic Ferno Stretcher systems, reclining captain’s chairs for accompanying family members, and state-of-the-art climate control systems to ensure maximum comfort, they have got you covered.

: ACC Medlink has made multi-million-dollar investments in building out every one of their Sprinter Transporters. From their fully automatic Ferno Stretcher systems, reclining captain’s chairs for accompanying family members, and state-of-the-art climate control systems to ensure maximum comfort, they have got you covered. Unmatched Safety : GPS tracking, advanced braking systems, and rigorous safety protocols ensure peace of mind for patients and their loved ones.

: GPS tracking, advanced braking systems, and rigorous safety protocols ensure peace of mind for patients and their loved ones. Tailored Configurations: Flexible layouts designed to accommodate various medical needs, including wheelchair accessibility and specialized medical equipment.



Leading Through Innovation and Investment

ACC Medlink’s growth is driven by a relentless focus on innovation and client satisfaction. The expansion of its fleet is part of a larger vision to redefine the standards for long-distance medical transportation. By combining world-class vehicles, highly trained medical staff, and exceptional service, the company continues to dominate the NEMT industry.

“Our leadership in the field is built on trust, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” added Michael Peat. “With this latest expansion, we are reinforcing our promise to deliver nothing but the best for our clients, solidifying our position as the dominant force in long-distance medical transportation.”

About ACC Medlink

ACC Medlink is the nation’s leading provider of long-distance medical transportation services, specializing in non-emergency solutions that prioritize safety, comfort, and professionalism. Trusted by families and healthcare facilities across the country, ACC Medlink sets the gold standard in NEMT with its cutting-edge fleet, expert staff, and unwavering dedication to client care.

For more information about ACC Medlink and its services, please visit www.accmedlink.com or call 1(800)-550-1025.

