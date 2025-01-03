Anthony P. Jones Honors Film Legend George Folsey Jr.’s Lasting Legacy and Announces Upcoming Novel Releases

Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a poignant reflection on the legacies that shape our creative journeys, acclaimed thriller author Anthony P. Jones announces his continued literary pursuits, influenced profoundly by the late George Folsey Jr., the legendary film editor and producer. Folsey's recent endorsement of Jones's novels before his passing at the age of 85 highlights a remarkable union of cinematic and literary artistry. Readers are invited to explore more about Jones’s work at Anthonypjones.com .







George Folsey Jr., renowned for his collaboration with John Landis on iconic films such as Animal House, The Blues Brothers, and Coming to America, and for producing the groundbreaking "Thriller" music video, had turned his discerning eye to the literary world in his later years. Folsey’s support of Jones’s work, particularly the soon-to-be-published Sorrowful Mysteries, underscored his belief in the power of narrative, regardless of medium.







Anthony P. Jones, whose career spans diverse fields from medicine to finance, has already made significant inroads in the thriller genre with three published novels and an upcoming fourth. His latest work, Sorrowful Mysteries, explores deep-seated conflicts within the Roman Catholic Church, intertwined with a poignant romance. This novel not only received Folsey's endorsement but also marked a high point in Jones's literary career, bridging complex themes with thrilling narrative depths.







