TeraWulf Announces December 2024 Production and Operations Update

Secured high-performance computing (HPC) data center leases with Core42 for more than 70 MW of digital infrastructure, representing total revenue of more than $1 billion over initial 10-year term

Earned 158 self-mined bitcoin in December for a total of 2,728 bitcoin year-to-date and 423 in Q4 2024

Achieved 9.7 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity, a 94% year-over-year increase

EASTON, Md., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure powered by predominantly zero-carbon energy, today provided its unaudited monthly production and operations update for December 2024.

December 2024 Production and Operations Highlights

Key Metrics1 December 2024 November 2024 Bitcoin Self-Mined 158 115 Value per Bitcoin Self-Mined2 $ 98,326 $ 83,947 Power Cost per Bitcoin Self-Mined $ 62,805 $ 41,190 Avg. Operating Hash Rate (EH/s)3 8.4 5.9 Nameplate Miner Efficiency (J/TH)4 19.2 19.2



Management Commentary

“In December, we finalized data center lease agreements totaling over 70 MW of our infrastructure, representing a potential revenue opportunity exceeding $1 billion over the initial 10-year terms," said Paul Prager, TeraWulf’s Chief Executive Officer. "These agreements are a significant milestone for TeraWulf, not only representing our entry into HPC hosting but also demonstrating the immense value of our sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure.”

Prager added, “We are in active discussions with additional tenants to utilize the remaining 178 MW of near-term HPC hosting capacity at Lake Mariner, including our inaugural partner, Core42. Core42 retains a time-limited option for an additional 135 MW of capacity to be delivered in early 2026, further emphasizing the growing demand for our low-cost, predominantly zero-carbon infrastructure. In parallel, we are evaluating strategic site acquisition opportunities to extend our footprint beyond the 750 MW potential at Lake Mariner, solidifying our leadership in the next generation of digital infrastructure.”

Production and Operations Update

TeraWulf’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainability continues to drive its growth across the Company’s bitcoin mining and HPC hosting businesses.

As of December 31, 2024, TeraWulf's operational bitcoin mining capacity was 195 MW with an installed self-mining hash rate of approximately 9.7 EH/s. December’s average hash rate was 8.4 EH/s, reflecting performance tuning to optimize margins in a higher winter power price environment. Construction of miner building 5 (MB-5, 50 MW) is proceeding on schedule, with foundation pours completed and building framing underway, with target completion in mid Q1 2025.

On the WULF Compute front, under the recently announced data center lease agreements, TeraWulf will deliver more than 70 MW of turn-key data center infrastructure to host Core42’s HPC operations at the Lake Mariner facility in Upstate New York. The infrastructure will include the WULF Den (2.5 MW), CB-1 (20 MW), and CB-2 (50 MW), which have all been fully funded.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through Bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including hydroelectric and nuclear power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

1 All figures except Bitcoin Self-Mined are estimates and remain subject to standard month-end adjustments.

2 Computed as the weighted-average opening price of bitcoin on each respective day the Bitcoin Self-Mined is earned.

3 While nameplate mining inventory as of December 31, 2024 for Lake Mariner is estimated at 9.7 EH/s, actual monthly hash rate performance depends on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) performance tuning to increase efficiency and maximize margin, scheduled outages (scopes to improve reliability or performance), unscheduled outages, curtailment due to participation in various cash generating demand response programs, derate of ASICs due to adverse weather and ASIC maintenance and repair. Performance in November was impacted by planned outage for electrical upgrades and miner fleet upgrade work.

4 Nameplate miner efficiency excludes auxiliary load.