Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 01 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 January 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 December 2024 – 2 January 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|415,200
|1,079,916,103
|18 December 2024
|2,000
|2,605.88
|5,211,760
|19 December 2024
|2,200
|2,568.78
|5,651,316
|20 December 2024
|2,000
|2,534.01
|5,068,020
|23 December 2024
|2,000
|2,568.44
|5,136,880
|27 December 2024
|2,000
|2,589.54
|5,179,080
|30 December 2024
|1,500
|2,565.09
|3,847,635
|2 January 2025
|1,800
|2,560.50
|4,608,900
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|428,700
|1,114,619,694
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 482,583 B shares corresponding to 2.23 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 December 2024 – 2 January 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments