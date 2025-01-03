Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 01 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 January 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 December 2024 – 2 January 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 415,200 1,079,916,103 18 December 2024 2,000 2,605.88 5,211,760 19 December 2024 2,200 2,568.78 5,651,316 20 December 2024 2,000 2,534.01 5,068,020 23 December 2024 2,000 2,568.44 5,136,880 27 December 2024 2,000 2,589.54 5,179,080 30 December 2024 1,500 2,565.09 3,847,635 2 January 2025 1,800 2,560.50 4,608,900 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 428,700 1,114,619,694

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 482,583 B shares corresponding to 2.23 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 December 2024 – 2 January 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

