BitMart Listed Lucky Dog (LUCKY) to Bring Playful Fortune to the Blockchain

Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 02, 2025 - BitMart , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce that it has officially listed Lucky Dog (LUCKY) on December 31, 2024. The LUCKY/USDT trading pair became available for trading at 04:00 PM UTC on that date.

Listing Details

Deposit Feature: Available on December 30, 2024, at 4:00 PM UTC

Trade Feature: Starts on December 31, 2024, at 4:00 PM UTC

Withdrawal Feature: Enabled on January 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC

Trading Pair: LUCKY/USDT

Trading Zone: MEME

About Lucky Dog (LUCKY)

$LUCKY is more than a token; it’s a four-legged friend bringing a dash of good fortune to the blockchain. Inspired by the fun-loving spirit of a French Bulldog named Lucky, $LUCKY introduces a playful, luck-based engagement with the crypto space. The goal is to create a vibrant community united by the thrill of spinning, winning, and sharing the excitement of $LUCKY's good-boy luck.

For more information, please visit the website: https://getluckydog.ai/ .

About BitMart