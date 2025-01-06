Current Backyard Debuts World’s Smartest Electric Pizza Oven at CES Unveiled 2025

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Backyard , the world’s first electric outdoor brand, is set to electrify the CES Unveiled media event on January 5, 2025, with the debut of its CURRENT Model P Smart Pizza Oven . The first Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-connected smart electric pizza oven certified for use both indoors and outdoors, the Model P takes the guesswork out of pizza-making with a smart app and Pizza Build Calculator that turns every user into an expert chef.





Undercooking and overcooking can be big problems with most pizza ovens because they centralize heat in one small area. The design of the Model P ensures a uniform heat and uses a proprietary algorithm to cycle power among graphite and calrod elements, eliminating the need to open the door or turn the pizza. Its app features a Pizza Build Calculator, allowing users to personalize each 12-inch pizza based on their chosen amounts of sauce, cheese, toppings and even dough thickness, computing a customized time and temperature for perfect cooking. The Model P will be available for purchase in Q2 2025 with an MSRP of $599, bringing commercial-grade durability and striking industrial design to the home, indoors or out.

Attendees of CES Unveiled Las Vegas, located at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall, can experience firsthand how the Current Pizza Oven transforms the pizza-making experience.

Pizza, Perfected: A Smart Oven for Every Home

Designed for both culinary enthusiasts and everyday users, the Current Model P achieves pizzeria-quality results on the very first cook, thanks to its innovative design and app-powered cooking guidance. Key features include:

“The Model P Smart Pizza Oven isn’t just about making pizza—it’s about eliminating limitations,” says Tom Penner, CEO of Current Backyard. “Whether you live in an apartment or have a backyard kitchen, this oven adapts to your lifestyle, offering unparalleled convenience, performance, and flavor.”

Unmatched Benefits for Modern Living

The Model P builds on the brand’s mission to reimagine outdoor cooking with electric technology that’s smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable. Key benefits include:

All-Electric Power: No flames or emissions, making it ideal for homes with gas or open-flame restrictions.

No flames or emissions, making it ideal for homes with gas or open-flame restrictions. Energy Efficiency: Up to 3x more efficient than gas ovens, reducing environmental impact and operational costs.

Up to 3x more efficient than gas ovens, reducing environmental impact and operational costs. Smart Assistance: Full digital monitoring and control with precision settings that eliminate the guesswork.



Part of a Larger Revolution

The Model P Pizza Oven complements Current Backyard’s broader lineup, including the Current Model G Grill, which reimagines outdoor cooking with features like:

Juicier Results: Retains more moisture than traditional gas grills for superior flavor.

700°F Searing Capability: Perfect for steakhouse-quality sears.

Plug-and-Play Convenience: Compatible with standard 110V outlets.

Smart Wi-Fi Connectivity: Enables remote control and monitoring for effortless results.

CES Unveiled Event Details

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall

Date: January 5, 2025

Hours: 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM PT



About Current Backyard

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current Backyard is seamlessly integrating technology, uncompromising design, and industry-leading performance into state-of-the-art products and experiences to elevate outdoor living. Current Backyard believes the backyard should be an oasis of flavor and fun with family and friends — and that with smarter technology connecting those elements, our customers' outside space can become their home's favorite place. Current Backyard is redefining the landscape for those in search of an electric grilling experience with unparalleled results. Welcome to the unexpectedly electric lifestyle of Current Backyard, where new-wave tech enables next-level precision, control, confidence and enjoyment.

