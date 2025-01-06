Meet Gauzy and Research Frontiers at CES This Week to See the Latest in SPD-SmartGlass Products and Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) and Gauzy are excited to showcase and discuss a variety of products using SPD-SmartGlass technology at this week’s 2024 CES show in Las Vegas (Gauzy is at Booth #6516 in Automotive West Hall).

If you are one of the 150,000 people expected to attend the show, you are invited to visit the Gauzy booth at any time and see the latest developments and products using SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

Research Frontiers and Gauzy will be conducting a press briefing for members of the media (please see the information below for details on that event) on Thursday, and also holding events for customers earlier in the week. We look forward to seeing many of you this week at CES!

WHO: Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technology, and Joe Harary, CEO of Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the developers and licensors of SPD-SmartGlass™, cordially invite you to stop by Gauzy’s Booth 6516 in Automotive West Hall on January 9 at 11am ET.

WHAT: Eyal and Joe will share their thoughts on the future of smart glass technology and provide an overview of how it is already disrupting multi-billion-dollar industries such as aeronautics, automotive and architecture. The global smart glass market size was estimated at $6.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030.

WHEN: Thursday, January 9 at 11am ET

WHERE: Gauzy’s Booth – Automotive West Hall Booth 6516

WHY: Smart glass is the future of light and vision control. Hear why leading automotive manufacturer Ferrari chose to install cutting-edge SPD Smart Glass in its top-selling SUV model. Learn how smart glass is changing the way we fly by allowing passengers to control how much light enters the cabin through the touch of a button. Discover how built spaces are being transformed from design to sustainability. Get more informed about the benefits that smart glass offers and how it helps advance sustainability mandates for OEMs, property owners and end-users.

HOW: By showing up to Gauzy’s booth at CES, you will get to meet Eyal and Joe, the CEOs behind the patents, production and delivery of SPD Smart Glass, and ask any questions you may have. Experience smart glass firsthand in a number of real-life applications from smart buildings and homes, to retrofit and new architectural construction, to automotive, aircraft and trains. Come check out how glass can go from transparent to opaque in milliseconds, changing the way we experience light in the spaces we spend most of our time.

