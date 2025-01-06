Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 1

6 January 2025

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 1

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 1:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement25,941,321201.78715,234,624,093
30/12/202455,000204.167411,229,207
31/12/2024   
01/01/2025   
02/01/202566,775202.571013,526,679
03/01/202545,500202.92229,232,960
Total accumulated over week 1167,275203.191433,988,846
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme26,108,596201.79615,268,612,939

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.03% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Individual Transactions-Week 1 Company announcement no 1 2025