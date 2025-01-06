Semaglutides Market Research Report 2024-2028 & 2033 Featuring Major Players, Pfizer, Roche, Merck, AbbVie, and Sanofi

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semaglutides Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Semaglutides market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







The semaglutides market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $20.54 billion in 2023 to $23.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to lifestyle changes leading to higher diabetes prevalence, increased investment in research and development, rising healthcare expenditure, the expansion of pharmaceutical companies into developing regions, and growing acceptance of injectable therapies.



The semaglutides market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing global prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness about diabetes management and treatment, growing demand for effective therapies with fewer side effects, supportive government initiatives and policies for diabetes treatment, and an aging population contributing to higher diabetes incidence.

Major trends expected during this period include the integration of digital health technologies, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, increased demand for telemedicine and remote monitoring, development of wearable technology, the use of 3D printing, and the application of blockchain for supply chain management.



The rising prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to drive the expansion of the semaglutide market in the coming years. Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by elevated blood glucose levels due to the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin. The increasing incidence of diabetes is largely attributed to factors such as rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits. Semaglutide plays a key role in diabetes management by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which stimulates insulin secretion, reduces glucagon release, and slows gastric emptying, thereby helping to lower blood glucose levels and support weight loss.

For example, in November 2021, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a Belgium-based non-profit organization, reported that approximately 537 million people globally are living with diabetes. This number has been steadily increasing, with the IDF projecting that by 2.04 trillion people will have diabetes, representing a 46% rise. As a result, the growing prevalence of diabetes is driving the expansion of the semaglutide market.



Key players in the semaglutide market are focusing on developing products such as GLP-1 receptor analogues to enhance the effectiveness of treatments for diabetes and obesity, improve patient adherence, and reduce side effects through advanced delivery systems and personalized medicine approaches. A GLP-1 receptor analogue is a synthetic peptide that mimics the action of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which increases insulin secretion and regulates blood sugar levels in diabetes management.

For instance, in January 2022, Novo Nordisk India, an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched oral semaglutide, marking a significant advancement in diabetes treatment. Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor analogue (GLP-1 RA) traditionally available only as an injection, was developed in an oral form for the first time. This oral version combines semaglutide with an absorption enhancer known as SNAC, which protects the medication from degradation in the stomach and enhances its absorption.



In May 2024, Novo Holdings, a Denmark-based life sciences company, acquired Catalent for $16.5 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen Novo Holdings' portfolio by incorporating Catalent's expertise in drug delivery technologies, biologics, and gene therapies, thereby bolstering its position in the global healthcare market. Catalent, Inc. is a US-based company involved in the production of semaglutide.



North America was the largest region in the semaglutides market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the semaglutides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the semaglutides market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Some of the major companies profiled in this Semaglutides market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis International AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novo Nordisk A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Biocon Limited

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Intarcia Therapeutics Inc.

Adocia SA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $36.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Semaglutides Market Characteristics



3. Semaglutides Market Trends and Strategies



4. Semaglutides Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Semaglutides Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Semaglutides Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Semaglutides Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Semaglutides Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Semaglutides Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Semaglutides Market, Segmentation by Brands, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Ozempic

Wegovy

Rybelsus

6.2. Global Semaglutides Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Oral

Injection

6.3. Global Semaglutides Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity Management

6.4. Global Semaglutides Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. Semaglutides Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Semaglutides Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Semaglutides Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx6xsq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment