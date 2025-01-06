Pet Friendly Hotel Market Analysis Report 2024-2028 & 2033: Pet Ownership Surge Boosts Market, Driving Innovations in Pet Hospitality Services

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Friendly Hotel Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Pet Friendly Hotel market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth.







The pet friendly hotel market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.66 billion in 2023 to $4.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increased demand for pet-inclusive lodging, the emergence of social media platforms, a rise in pet adoption, the growth of travel agencies, and a higher demand for luxurious hotels.



The pet friendly hotel market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.The growth anticipated during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising number of pet owners, an increasing aging population, a growing preference for environmentally conscious products, expansion in travel and tourism, and a higher demand for specialized pet care services. Key trends for this period include technological integration, product innovations, the introduction of cat grooming services, the use of smart technology for improved pet monitoring, and the development of stay-and-play packages.



The growing trend of pet ownership is projected to drive the expansion of the pet-friendly hotel market. Pet ownership involves caring for an animal, typically a domesticated species, for companionship, work, or recreational purposes. This increase in pet ownership can be attributed to various factors, including evolving social trends, urbanization, and a rise in young adults delaying parenthood. Pet-friendly hotels cater to this trend by facilitating easier, more enjoyable, and less stressful travel with pets, strengthening the bond between pets and their owners, and promoting a pet-inclusive lifestyle.



Key players in the pet-friendly hotel sector are concentrating on delivering innovative services, such as pet-friendly packages, to attract pet-owning travelers, enhance the guest experience, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. These packages typically offer a range of healthy food and drink options specifically designed for canine guests and their owners. They often include specialized amenities such as custom pet beds, gourmet pet food, and pet-sitting services.

For instance, in April 2024, Moxy Hotels, a US-based hospitality company, teamed up with Sir Woofchester's Canine Hospitality, a UK-based hospitality firm, to launch enhanced dog-friendly packages at its hotels. These packages feature dog welcome kits with treats and toys, as well as access to pet-friendly communal spaces. This trend highlights the increasing focus on providing comprehensive, pet-inclusive experiences to attract and retain pet-owning travelers, reflecting broader shifts in consumer behavior toward integrating pets into their lifestyles.



In February 2024, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, a UK-based hotel management and hospitality service provider, acquired Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to broaden IHG Hotels & Resorts' range of accommodation options, aligning with the evolving preferences of modern travelers who seek tailored and memorable stays. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, a US-based hospitality company, is known for offering pet-friendly services.



North America was the largest region in the pet friendly hotel market in 2023. The regions covered in the pet friendly hotel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the pet friendly hotel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Pet Friendly Hotel Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Marriott International

Loews Hotels

PetSmart Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts

Red Roof Inn

Auberge Resorts Collection

The Hoxton

Langham Hospitality Group

Le Bristol Paris

Oetker Collection

Best Friend Pet Care

Dusit International

Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa

Eden Roc Cap Cana

Old Towne Pet Resort LLC

Inn By The Sea





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pet Friendly Hotel Market Characteristics



3. Pet Friendly Hotel Market Trends and Strategies



4. Pet Friendly Hotel Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Pet Friendly Hotel Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Luxury Hotel

Normal Hotel

6.2. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market, Segmentation by Booking, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Offline

Phone

Online

6.3. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Pet Cat

Pet Dog

Other Applications

7. Pet Friendly Hotel Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pet Friendly Hotel Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvwv9p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment