Brunswick Corporation Adds ‘Boating Intelligence’ to Technology Portfolio at 2025 Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, will display it’s broad, industry-leading technology portfolio and debut its ‘Boating Intelligence’ initiative at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Boating Intelligence is a comprehensive initiative to enhance Brunswick’s ACES (Autonomous, Connected, Electrified, and Shared) strategy by incorporating AI capabilities and features into its products to deliver simpler, safer, smarter, and more sustainable boating.

Brunswick’s CES exhibit will seamlessly integrate digital and physical elements: a state-of-the-art 200-degree virtual boat helm simulator will introduce Brunswick’s AI-powered co-captain, offering an interactive experience that showcases features such as assisted navigation, safety monitoring, and autonomous maneuvers; and Brunswick will also unveil its first Fliteboard eFoil immersive simulator, allowing attendees to virtually ride an electric hydrofoil using a handheld controller in realistically rendered environments.

“CES is the largest consumer technology event in the world, providing an ideal platform to showcase the ways in which Brunswick is working to redefine the boating experience and evolve boats from experiential products to smart, trusted partners for both owners and Freedom Boat Club members,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.” I look forward to sharing the latest evolution of our exciting technologies, products and initiatives at CES 2025.”

Additional experiences in the Brunswick exhibit include:

The next evolution of autonomous docking – Brunswick will present the latest development version of its autonomous docking system, both virtually in a 200-degree simulator and physically on a 40ft Boston Whaler 405 Conquest. Attendees can witness live object tracking and classification, and interact with the latest, intuitive user interface concepts on a large Simrad multi-function display.

‘High power electric boat concept’ – Brunswick will showcase a high voltage, fully integrated electric propulsion concept demonstrated through a full, cut-away physical system augmented by animation.

Brunswick will also display three of its CES Innovation Award winning products, including the Mercury Marine 600hp V12 outboard motor, Mercury Marine’s full portfolio of Avator electric outboards, and the 1st Mate connected Marine Safety and Security System.

Brunswick will be in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at exhibit #6116. For CES media inquiries and imagery, please email Michelle Voss at michelle.voss@brunswick.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.