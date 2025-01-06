Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market to hit USD 17.4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lifestyle diseases apps market size was valued at approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and a heightened awareness of health and wellness.

Based on the platform, the lifestyle diseases apps market from the Android segment accounted for a significant share of the market, generating around USD 2.6 billion in 2023. Android's affordability and accessibility make it the preferred choice in regions with diverse economic backgrounds. The platform’s popularity is especially notable in emerging markets where cost-effective smartphones are more accessible, allowing a broader user base to benefit from health apps.

In terms of device types, the lifestyle diseases apps market from smartphones segment is expected to reach a market value of USD 7.2 billion by 2032. Due to their widespread use and convenience, smartphones are the go-to platform for health tracking and monitoring. Many lifestyle disease apps are designed specifically for smartphones, utilizing features such as GPS, sensors, and mobile connectivity to offer real-time health monitoring, data tracking, and personalized recommendations.

The U.S. lifestyle diseases apps market is forecast to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2032. In 2023, the U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in the North American market, with USD 1.8 billion. The country’s high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and heart disease, has driven a significant rise in demand for health apps.

These apps provide users with personalized health solutions, advice for lifestyle changes, and real-time tracking of health metrics. Integration with wearable devices enhances the functionality of these apps, enabling users to more effectively monitor and manage their health in an interconnected ecosystem, further fueling market growth.

Major players in lifestyle diseases apps market include 8fit, Azumio, Cronometer, DietBet, Fastic, Fitbit, Headspace, HealthifyMe Wellness, Lifesum AB, Lose It, MyFitnessPal, Nexercise, Noom, Nudge Coach, and Sleep Cycle among others.

