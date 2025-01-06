Ultimovacs ASA – Disclosure of voting rights of Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, January 6, 2025: In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA to be held on January 9, 2025, Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has so far received proxy-based voting rights without voting instructions for 8,020,964 shares, representing 23.31% of the total voting rights in the company.

The proxies are only valid for the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 9, 2025.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632