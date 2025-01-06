On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 30 December 2024 to 03 January 2025:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 30 December 2024 120,000 152.20 18,264,000 31 December 2024 01 January 2025 02 January 2025 130,000 153.13 19,906,900 03 January 2025 120,000 153.74 18,448,800 Accumulated for the period 370,000 - 56,619,700 Accumulated under the programme 2,355,000 - 362,299,550



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 3,455,435 treasury shares corresponding to 0.561% of the total share capital.

Attachment