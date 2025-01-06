Mustard Flour Market to reach $1.5 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The mustard flour market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is fueled by increasing consumer preferences for natural ingredients, clean-label products, and plant-based foods, reflecting a shift toward healthier and more sustainable dietary choices.

The yellow mustard flour segment is projected to surpass USD 697.8 million with a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034. Its popularity stems from its reputation as a nutrient-dense, low-calorie ingredient with recognized health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. As consumers gravitate toward functional foods and natural, minimally processed ingredients, yellow mustard flour is emerging as a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals.

In terms of application, the mustard flour market from food and beverage hold 69.8% revenue share, valued at USD 588.1 million in 2024. The sector is increasingly emphasizing organic and plant-based ingredients, responding to growing health awareness and demand for functional foods. Mustard flour, enriched with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, serves as a valuable ingredient for promoting wellness. Its antimicrobial properties and ability to act as a natural preservative further enhance its appeal, especially for plant-based and clean-label product formulations.

The U.S. mustard flour market is projected to achieve USD 331.2 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth aligns with consumer trends favoring natural and minimally processed foods. Mustard flour’s nutrient profile, including essential minerals like selenium and magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids, resonates with consumers seeking heart-healthy and immune-boosting options. Its inclusion in a variety of products, such as dressings, sauces, and marinades, reflects its versatility and rising demand in functional and plant-based food categories.

Overall, the mustard flour market is set to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize health and sustainability in their dietary habits. Its versatility, combined with its natural and functional benefits, positions mustard flour as a key ingredient across various industries, from food and beverages to plant-based product formulations.

