IN8bio to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025 in San Francisco

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will participate at Biotech Showcase 2025 on a panel on Monday, January 13, 2025, and present on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Details for the event are provided below.

Biotech Showcase, January 13 - 15, 2025

Panel: The Battle Against Cancer: The Armamentarium Keeps Expanding

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)



Corporate presentation

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Track: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)



Live webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1703689&tp_key=9d7f185675

Interested parties can register to attend the event here: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

Additionally, IN8bio management will be in San Francisco from January 13-16, 2025, during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference and will be available for meetings with investors. Individuals interested in meeting with IN8bio management can contact gdschulman@in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on AML evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors & Company Contacts

Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH

203.494.7411

gdschulman@in8bio.com

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com