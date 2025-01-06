Event Logistics Market to surpass $125.5 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The event logistics market valuation projected to cross USD 125.5 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is driven by the increasing number of both local and international events as global economies continue to expand. The demand for logistics services spans various events, including trade shows, corporate conferences, exhibitions, sports tournaments, music festivals, and more. The market is segmented by service type, which includes transportation, warehousing and storage, inventory management, logistics planning, and coordination, among others.

In 2024, transportation accounted for 35% share and is expected to grow to USD 35 billion by 2034. This growth is fueled by the rising scale and complexity of major events. Large-scale gatherings, such as sports tournaments and music festivals, require intricate transportation solutions to manage the movement of equipment, staging, and materials. These logistics often involve tight schedules and precise coordination to ensure the timely delivery of everything from sound equipment to lighting and temporary infrastructure. Technologies like real-time tracking and route optimization also improve the efficiency and transparency of event transportation.

In terms of application, the event logistics market is divided into corporate events, sports events, entertainment events, public events, and private events. Among these, the entertainment events segment held the largest share of 38% in 2024. As entertainment events, such as concerts and music festivals, gain popularity—especially among younger audiences—the demand for logistics support has increased. These events often require complex setups, including the transport of sound systems, lighting rigs, staging, and temporary facilities, all of which must be managed efficiently.



North America is the leading region in the global event logistics market, holding a 35% share in 2024, with the U.S. being the largest contributor. The region has a high demand for logistics solutions for corporate events, trade shows, and exhibitions. As the number of international exhibitors and attendees at major events continues to grow, the need for reliable logistics services to transport materials and set up venues has surged. As the event logistics industry continues to expand, the demand for innovative and efficient logistics solutions will be crucial to supporting the smooth execution of various events worldwide.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2034

Chapter 3 Event Logistics Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Event organizers and planners

3.1.2 Logistics service providers

3.1.3 Technology providers

3.1.4 Transportation and infrastructure providers

3.1.5 End users

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Key success factors in event logistics

3.9 Customer preferences and insights

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increasing number of global and local events

3.10.1.2 Rising adoption of real-time tracking and automation technologies

3.10.1.3 Increased corporate spending on brand experiences

3.10.1.4 Expansion of event tourism in emerging markets

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High operational costs and complexity in logistics coordination

3.10.2.2 High sensitivity to economic fluctuations and budget constraints

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

