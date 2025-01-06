SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of SKEL on candidacy to the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. hereby advertises for nominations or candidacy to the Board of Directors for The Annual General Meeting of SKEL which will be held on 6 March 2025.

The Nomination Committee has an advisory role regarding the election of Board Members by putting forth a proposal at the AGM. The objective of the Nomination Committee is to establish a transparent and clear procedure for the nomination of Board Members at the Company´s AGM. The procedure is intended to enable the shareholders to take a more informed decision regarding whom to elect for Board membership. The Committees objective is also to ensure that the Company´s Board is sufficiently diverse, when it comes to capabilities, experience and knowledge. Also, that the Board Members´ capabilities are usable for the Company and its subsidiaries. Board Members must meet the conditions set out in the Company’s articles of association and Article 66 of the Act on Public Limited Liability Companies No. 2/1995. The rules of procedure of the Nomination Committee, the Company’s articles of association and other documents are accessible on SKEL's website.

The Nomination Committee requests that notifications about candidature for the Board of Directors will be submitted, on the attached candidature form, before end of 31 January 2025 at tilnefningarnefnd@skel.is. The Committee will invite candidates to meet with them 4-5 February 2025.

The Committee’s proposal will be published, with other proposals to the AGM, 14 February 2025. The Committee reserves the right to change its proposal until 10 days before the AGM. Notification about candidature for the Board of Directors must be submitted five days before the AGM but the Nomination Committee will however not be able to assess candidature that are received within two weeks before the meeting that will be held on 6 March 2025. Information about all candidates will be published on the Company’s website no later than two days before the AGM.





Key dates:

31 January The Nomination Committee requests that nominations/candidacy are submitted within this day

4-5 February The Nomination Committee interviews with candidates

14 February The Nomination Committee submits its report and proposals together with the invite to the AGM

21 February The Nomination Committee does not assess candidature that is received after 16:00 on this day

25 February Deadline for the Nomination Committee to change their proposal

1 March Deadline at 16:00 to submit candidacy for the Board of Directors

4 March Information about all candidates will be published

6 March Annual General Meeting of SKEL 2025

Attachment