Chart Industries to Present at Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions, will present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference in Aventura, Florida. Jill Evanko, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, January 8th, and a webcast is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the company’s website at: Chart Industries, Inc. | News and Events - Events and Presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.



About Chart Industries



Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.



Investor Contact:



John Walsh

SVP, Investor and Government Relations

770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.