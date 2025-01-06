Rekor Systems Fully Satisfies Outstanding Balance from Yorkville Advisors

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, announced today that, as of December 31, 2024, it has fully satisfied the outstanding balance of $15 million under its August 2024 Prepaid Advance Agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global.

Eyal Hen, Rekor's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "This prepayment underscores our dedication to prudent financial management and shareholder value creation. By eliminating this obligation early, we have enhanced our balance sheet flexibility. This positions Rekor to better capitalize on strategic growth initiatives while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. We thank Yorkville for its partnership and appreciate its support in satisfying the Prepaid Advance Agreement ahead of schedule."

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

