Syntiant to Showcase Sensor and Edge AI Innovations at CES 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, today announced that it will unveil its latest advancements in MEMS microphones, vibration sensors and ML models at CES 2025, demonstrating transformative applications across automotive, consumer electronics and industrial sectors. The product showcase marks a significant milestone following Syntiant’s acquisition of Knowles Corporation’s Consumer MEMS Microphone division, positioning the company at the forefront of AI-driven sensor solutions.

CES 2025 demo highlights include:

Real-time sound recording for automotive applications, including voice commands and siren detection.

Integrated audio-video solution enabling high-speed streaming data on a unified interface.

Enhanced speech clarity in noisy environments utilizing body vibration sensing.

AI-powered dashcam platforms combining video and audio analytics for real-time situational awareness.

Advanced person, vehicle and license plate detection featuring compressed, full resolution video, saving device storage space.

Vibration-based preventive maintenance in rotating machinery, detecting early signs of bearing wear.

High signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) microphone advancements for enhanced AI-driven voice applications.

The smallest digital microphone model to date with superior performance.

Always-on hardware+software solution for audio event detection in the home or auto, including real-time monitoring of glass breaking and T3/T4 alerts.

Battery-powered voice interface for speech commands in remote controls, hearables, wearables and automobiles.

“This year at CES we are showcasing our latest advancements in sensor technology by offering transformative solutions for automotive, consumer electronics and industrial applications,” said Kurt Busch. “From enhancing safety and efficiency in vehicles to delivering unparalleled sound clarity in wearables and enabling predictive maintenance in industrial settings, Syntiant is committed to creating smarter, more intuitive systems that seamlessly interact with their environments.”

High-Performance Sensors

Syntiant’s innovative solutions include a comprehensive range of MEMS microphones, vibration sensors and smart audio technologies for IoT, consumer, automotive and industrial markets. More than 20 billion SiSonic™ MEMS microphones have been shipped globally, powering myriad voice applications including noise cancellation, speech recognition and predictive maintenance. Additionally, Syntiant’s V2S vibration sensors offer superior performance in use cases such as emergency vehicle detection and predictive maintenance. Its low-power AISonic™ smart microphones deliver voice activation and contextual audio processing, providing always-on voice capabilities without compromising performance. More information on Syntiant’s sensor solutions can be found by visiting https://www.syntiant.com/sensors.

CES 2025

Syntiant will be demonstrating its latest developments in MEMS microphones and sensor technology at the Venetian Toscana Suite 3805, from January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Visit www.syntiant.com or contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo of the company’s latest sensor and edge AI solutions.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Bosch Ventures, the Amazon Alexa Fund, and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310-279-5968