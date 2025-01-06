Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report 2025: RNA-Based Vaccines, Genomic Blizzard, Antisense Revival, & New Applications Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Forecast by Oligo Length, Application, Category, Type, Product, and Region, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity. The technology is moving fast. It is coming out of the lab and onto the desktop as genomics crosses the chasm.The report includes five year market forecasts.

"Oligos" are already hard at work in both mature and emerging market segments. The possibilities and market growth are unlimited. The analysis shows that investors do not yet understand the scope of this technology and the enormous market opportunity. Small biotechs could become huge multinationals, all based on producing DNA and its building blocks. Learn all about it and see our forecasts in this comprehensive report.

Synthetic Oligonucleotides are poised for explosive growth as gene technology moves into mainstream healthcare, food production and data storage. The diagnostics industry is supported by a diverse ecosystem of players, each contributing uniquely to its functionality and growth. Academic research labs fuel innovation with cutting-edge research, while diagnostic test developers design the tools needed to detect and monitor health conditions. Instrumentation suppliers and chemical/reagent suppliers provide the essential equipment and materials used in testing.

Pathology suppliers, independent clinical laboratories, and various types of labs (public national/regional, hospital, and physicians' office labs) conduct the tests that inform health decisions. Furthermore, audit bodies and certification bodies ensure that these practices meet stringent quality and safety standards. Together, these players create a dynamic market that evolves with technological advancements and changing health care needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?

2.1.1 The Enzyme Race

2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1 Synthesis Technology

3.2 Automation

3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides

3.4 PCR Primers

3.5 PCR Assays and Panels

3.6 Sequencing

3.7 DNA Microarrays

3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides

3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides

3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Factors

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect

5.1.2 The RNA-Based Vaccine

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Antisense Revival

5.1.5 New Applications

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Declining Price

5.2.2 Technology Lag

5.2.3 COVID Realignment

5.3 The Next Five Years

6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Codexis Successfully Uses Enzymatic Synthesis

6.3 Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance

6.4 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Scaled Up

6.5 Antisense Oligonucleotide Lowers Tau Tangles

6.6 Ansa Biotechnologies Synthesizes Longest Oligo at 1005 Bases

6.7 Agilent will double oligonucleotide capacity

6.8 RNA Synthesis Technology Commercialized by EnPlusOne

6.9 Quick and Automated Printing of Custom Oligos

6.10 WuXi STA Opens Large-Scale Oligo Manufacturing Facility

6.11 Secarna Pharmaceuticals' and Evotec Achieve Programme Designation

6.12 Aligos Discontinues Development of its Antisense Oligonucleotide

6.13 Seegene Obtains CE Mark for Oligo-Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay

6.14 Biofidelity to Launch Mutation Detection Assay

6.15 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Holds Meeting

6.16 New Oligonucleotide Synthesis Chemistry

6.17 Antisense Oligonucleotides Cross Rodents' Blood-Brain Barrier

6.18 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes

6.19 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage

6.20 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business

6.21 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage

6.22 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR

6.23 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'

6.24 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test

6.25 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform

6.26 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project

6.27 Twist Bioscience Announces Therapeutic Ab

6.28 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid COVID-19

6.29 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate

6.30 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch

6.31 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis

6.32 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice

6.33 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates

6.34 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support

6.35 Twist Bio To End Trade Secrets Suit

6.36 DNA Script, partners get a grant for data storage

6.37 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Agilent

7.3 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

7.4 Amyris

7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies

7.6 ATG:biosynthetics

7.7 ATUM

7.8 Azenta

7.9 Bayer

7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.12 Biogen

7.13 Biolytic Lab Performance

7.14 Biomatik

7.15 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.16 Bioneer Corporation

7.17 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.18 Biospring

7.19 Bio-Synthesis

7.20 Biotage

7.21 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)

7.22 Camena Bioscience

7.23 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.24 Chemgenes

7.25 Codexis

7.26 Cytena

7.27 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.28 DNA Script

7.29 Enzo Biochem

7.30 Eurofins Scientific

7.31 Eurogentec (Kaneka)

7.32 Evonetix

7.33 FASMAC

7.34 GE Healthcare

7.35 Genomatica

7.36 Genscript Biotech

7.37 Glycogene Inc.

7.38 Hologic

7.39 Hongene Biotech

7.40 Innovassynth

7.41 Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)

7.42 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7.43 J&J Innovative Medicine

7.44 Kern Systems

7.45 LGC Biosearch Technologies

7.46 Macrogen

7.47 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings

7.48 Merck & Co., Inc

7.49 Microsynth

7.50 Millipore Sigma

7.51 Molecular Assemblies

7.52 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.53 Nippon Shinyaku

7.54 Nitto Denko (Avecia)

7.55 Nuclera

7.56 Oligo Factory

7.57 Panagene

7.58 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.59 Qiagen

7.60 Revvity

7.61 Roche Diagnostics

7.62 Seegene

7.63 Siemens Healthineers

7.64 Synthego

7.65 TAG Copenhagen A/S

7.66 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.67 Twist Bioscience

8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Length - Overview

8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview

8.4 Global Market Size by Product - Overview

8.5 Global Market Size by Category - Overview

8.6 Global Market Size by Type - Overview

9 Global Market by Length

9.1 <20 mer Market

9.2 21-50 mer Market

9.3 51-100 mer Market

9.4 >100 mer Market

10 Global Market by Application

10.1 Research Market

10.2 Diagnostics Market

10.3 Therapeutics Market

10.4 Data Market

11 Global Market by Product

11.1 Oligonucleotides Market

11.2 Instruments Market

11.3 Nucleosides Market

11.4 Other Reagents Market

12 Global Market by Category

12.1 Primer Market

12.2 Probe Market

12.3 DNA Market

12.4 RNA Market

12.5 Other Nucleic Acid Market

13 Global Market by Type

13.1 Standard Oligonucleotides Market

13.2 Custom Oligonucleotides Market

14 Appendices

14.1 Typical Oligo Synthesis Price Lists

14.2 Medicare Clinical Lab Fee Schedule

14.3 Drug Approvals by Molecule Type - A Seven Year View

14.4 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

14.5 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

14.6 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

