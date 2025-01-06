Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market Report 2025 - Global Market Outlook, Trends and Key Country Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market Report - Global Market Outlook, Trends, and Key Country Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global low-carbon hydrogen market. The report provides data and analysis on low-carbon hydrogen production and technology; electrolyser capacity, policy, low carbon hydrogen scenario, major active and upcoming plants, and market drivers and challenges for eleven key countries - the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Germany, France, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Mauritania, Oman, Morocco, and Egypt.
Report Scope:
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen market study at the global level, regional level, and at a key country level covering seventeen key countries in depth.
- Key growth drivers and challenges at the global level.
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen production capacity globally and country-wise.
- Hydrogen Policy Analysis in each of the key countries
- Low hydrogen carbon and electrolyser data analysis globally and in each of the key countries
- Key participants in each region.
The report will allow you to:
- Facilitate decision-making by providing trend analysis in the low-carbon hydrogen market.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Maximize potential in the growth of the low-carbon hydrogen market
- Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.
- Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.
Company Coverage:
- RWE
- NV Nederlandse Gasunie
- European Energy AS
- Orsted AS
- DH2 Energy SAS
- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Inc
- The ERM Group Inc
- Uniper SE
- Air Liquide SA
- Equinor ASA
- Green Hydrogen International
- Total Eren
- Linde plc
- Humboldt Hidrogeno Verde
- Enegix Energy Pty Ltd
- Proton Ventures BV
- Casa dos Ventos Energias Renovaveis SA
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc
- Clean Hydrogen Works
- Exxon Mobil Corp
- Intercontinental Energy Corp
- Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd
- Province Resources Ltd
- Woodside Energy Group Ltd
- Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd
- Elixir Energy Ltd
- Stanwell Corp Ltd
- Aqua Aerem Pty Ltd
- H2U Group
- SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Hydrogen, Overview
2.2 History of Hydrogen
2.3 Hydrogen, Colors of Hydrogen
- Black/Brown Hydrogen
- Grey Hydrogen
- Blue Hydrogen
- Green Hydrogen
- Purple Hydrogen
- Turquoise Hydrogen
2.4 Hydrogen Production Process
- Steam Methane Reforming
- Coal Gasification
- Electrolysis
2.5 Hydrogen, Market by End-Users
- Refining
- Chemicals
- Steel
- Power Generation
- Transportation
- Buildings (Heating)
2.6 Hydrogen Market, Global, Value Chain
- Energy Input
- Production
- Transport
- Storage
- End-User
3 Hydrogen Market, Global
3.1 Hydrogen Market, Global, Production
3.2 Hydrogen Demand, Global
- Global Pure Hydrogen Demand
3.3 Hydrogen Cost
- Hydrogen Production Cost by Technology
- Cost Factors
- Scaling Up Electrolyzers
- Green Hydrogen Competitiveness
- Hydrogen Cost Reduction by 2030
3.4 Competitive Landscape
- Major Participants in the Hydrogen Value Chain
3.5 Hydrogen Market, Global, Major Deals, and Key Milestones
- Major Deals
- Major Milestones
3.6 Hydrogen Market, Global, Key Trends
- Key Market Trends
- Macroeconomic Trends
- Regulatory trends
3.7 Hydrogen Market, Global, Market Forces Analysis
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Challenges
4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global
4.1 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Snapshot
4.2 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production
4.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Process
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type
4.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Global, Project Status
4.5 Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Production Capacity Forecast
- Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
4.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, Global, Project Status
4.7 Key Market Participants, Global
5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas
5.1 Hydrogen Market, Americas, Overview
5.2 Hydrogen Market, Americas, Key Initiatives and Policy Landscape
5.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Americas, Snapshot
5.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Process
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type
5.5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Americas, Project Status
5.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast
- Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
5.7 Electrolyzer Capacity, Americas, Project Status
5.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Americas, Key Market Participants
5.9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Americas, Company Profiles
- Green Hydrogen International
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc
- Clean Hydrogen Works
- Linde Plc (Linde)
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- TotalEnergies SE
- Humboldt Hidrogeno Verde
- Enegix Energy Pty Ltd
- Proton Ventures BV
- Casa dos Ventos Energias Renovaveis SA
6 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe
6.1 Hydrogen Market, Europe, Overview
6.2 Hydrogen Market, Europe, Key Initiatives and Policy Landscape
6.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Europe, Snapshot
6.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Process
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type
6.5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Europe, Project Status
6.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast
Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
6.7 Electrolyzer Capacity, Europe, Project Status
6.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Europe, Key Market Participants
6.9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, Europe, Company Profiles
- RWE AG
- N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie
- European Energy AS
- Orsted AS
- Air Liquide SA
- DH2 Energy SAS
- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Inc
- The ERM Group Inc
- Uniper SE
- Equinor ASA
7 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC
7.1 Hydrogen Market, APAC, Overview
7.2 Hydrogen Market, APAC, Key Initiatives and Policy Landscape
7.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, APAC, Snapshot
7.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Process
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type
7.5 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, APAC, Project Status
7.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast
- Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
7.7 Electrolyzer Capacity, APAC, Project Status
7.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, APAC, Key Market Participants
7.9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, APAC, Company Profiles
- InterContinental Energy Corp
- Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd
- Province Resources Ltd
- Woodside Energy Group Ltd
- Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd
- Elixir Energy Ltd
- Stanwell Corp Ltd
- Aqua Aerem Pty Ltd
- H2U Group
- SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd
8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA
8.1 Hydrogen Market, MEA, Overview
8.2 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, MEA, Snapshot
8.3 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Process
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
- Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Plant Type
8.4 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, MEA, Project Status
8.5 Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast
- Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by Energy Source
- Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Production Capacity Forecast by End Product
8.6 Electrolyzer Capacity, MEA, Project Status
8.7 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, MEA, Key Market Participants
8.8 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity, MEA, Company Profiles
- Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd
- ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd
- BP Plc
- Globeleq Africa
- CWP Global
- TotalEnergies SE
- Hyphen Hydrogen Energy Pty Ltd
- Infinity Power Holdings
- Falcon Capital
- Acwa Power Co
9 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, US
10 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Canada
11 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Brazil
12 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Germany
13 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, France
14 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Denmark
15 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, UK
16 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Netherlands
17 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, China
18 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, India
19 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Australia
20 Low Carbon Hydrogen Market, Indonesia
21 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, South Korea
22 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Mauritania
23 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Egypt
24 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Morocco
25 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market, Oman
