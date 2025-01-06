Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Report 2024: Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture Drives Market Growth - A $2.68 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pathogen Or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.69 billion in 2023 to $1.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, the rising demand for precision agriculture solutions, increased awareness of crop health and yield optimization, a greater emphasis on food security and safety, a higher prevalence of plant diseases due to climate change, and the growing use of mobile applications for on-field disease monitoring.



The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of food security and crop health, rising demand for early detection and rapid response systems, greater availability of advanced diagnostic tools, the growing use of data analytics for disease prediction, and heightened demand for sustainable farming practices.

Key trends expected during this period include the development of portable detection devices, the implementation of drones, advancements in remote sensing technology, the development of disease-resistant crop varieties, and the widespread adoption of precision agriculture.





The rising adoption of precision agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market. Precision agriculture involves using technology to monitor and manage variations in crop fields. Its growing adoption is driven by factors such as increased efficiency and productivity, environmental sustainability concerns, and supportive government policies. By utilizing plant disease detection and monitoring methods, precision farming allows farmers to identify diseases early, monitor conditions accurately, and take timely action, ultimately enhancing crop health and yield while reducing resource usage and minimizing environmental impact. For instance, in 2023, a survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that the average use of precision technology in the U.S. increased to 27%, up from 25% in 2021. Thus, the increasing adoption of precision agriculture is fueling the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market.



Leading companies in the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market are focusing on developing innovative products such as pathogen detection test kits to offer rapid and accurate identification of plant diseases, improve early detection capabilities, and enhance overall crop health management. Pathogen detection test kits are specialized tools designed to identify and diagnose pathogens responsible for plant diseases. For example, in June 2024, Agdia Inc., a U.S.-based diagnostic center offering test kits for plant pathogens and transgenic (GMO) traits, launched ELISA and ImmunoStrip test kits to detect Cowpea mild mottle virus (CPMMV), a soybean pathogen. These kits are crucial for controlling the spread of CPMMV, a virus that causes significant crop losses in legumes such as cowpeas, soybeans, and common beans. CPMMV can lead to severe symptoms such as chlorosis, mottling, leaf deformation, and stunting, resulting in substantial agricultural damage and posing a serious threat to crops, particularly soybeans, a key agricultural product in the U.S.



In December 2023, Calibre Scientific, a U.S.-based manufacturer of life sciences and diagnostic products, acquired Bioreba AG for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Calibre Scientific's position in the agricultural diagnostics market and reflects its commitment to enhancing its plant disease diagnostic capabilities, allowing the company to offer more comprehensive solutions to its clients. Bioreba AG, based in Switzerland, specializes in developing and producing diagnostic tests for plant diseases.



Major companies operating in the pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market are Bayer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Tecan Group Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Promega Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Takara Bio, Planet Labs PBC, LuminUltra Technologies, Zymo Research, Ceres Imaging, Bioneer, Creative Diagnostics, Agdia, EnviroLogix, Abingdon Health, Norgen Biotek, Bioreba, Lifeasible and OptiGene Ltd.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Diagnostic Kits; Digital Solutions; Laboratory Services

By Application: Open Field; Controlled Environment

By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender; Retail Sales

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Characteristics



3. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Trends and Strategies



4. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Diagnostic Kits

Digital Solutions

Laboratory Services

6.2. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Open Field

Controlled Environment

6.3. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

7. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29.Country Specific Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Analysis



30. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Bayer

30.2.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

30.2.3. Eurofins Scientific

30.2.4. Sartorius

30.2.5. PerkinElmer



31. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

31.2. QIAGEN N.V

31.3. Tecan Group Ltd.

31.4. Neogen Corporation

31.5. Promega Corporation

31.6. Meridian Bioscience Inc.

31.7. Takara Bio Inc.

31.8. Planet Labs PBC

31.9. LuminUltra Technologies Ltd.

31.10. Zymo Research Corporation

31.11. Ceres Imaging Inc.

31.12. Bioneer Corporation

31.13. Creative Diagnostics Inc.

31.14. Agdia Inc.

31.15. EnviroLogix Inc.



32. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market



35. Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tt5wv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment