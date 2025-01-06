YieldMax™ ETFs Fortified by Enhanced Trading Capabilities Following Integration of ZEGA and Tidal Teams

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ ETFs is proud to announce a transformative integration of ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”) and Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”), marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its ETF platform. This collaboration solidifies YieldMax’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge strategies and unparalleled portfolio management capabilities while establishing a robust foundation to support the rapid growth of its ETF suite.

This acquisition has fortified the trading strength powering the YieldMax™ ETFs, creating a stronger and more dynamic infrastructure to sustain and accelerate the platform’s expansion. By uniting the experience and resources of Tidal and ZEGA, YieldMax™ ETFs now benefits from one of the most experienced and innovative trading and management teams in the industry.

Jay Pestrichelli, co-founder and managing director of ZEGA Financial, will continue to lead the management of all existing YieldMax™ ETF strategies as part of his new role as Chief Trading Officer for the combined teams. This ensures continuity and leverages ZEGA’s well-regarded derivatives and risk management experience to enhance the YieldMax™ ETF platform.

“The integration of ZEGA Financial with Tidal represents an exciting evolution for the YieldMax community,” said Jay Pestrichelli. “By bolstering our capabilities and aligning with Tidal’s resources, we are not only strengthening the foundation of YieldMax™ ETFs but also ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation and growth. I am very excited about this elevation of support and capabilities as we continue to deliver exceptional value to investors.”

This strengthened partnership combines decades of experience in derivatives trading, ETF management, and options-based strategies. It empowers YieldMax to expand its offerings while maintaining an unwavering commitment to performance and innovation. The integration underscores YieldMax’s dedication to delivering high-value investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors.

“This collaboration elevates our ability to deliver on YieldMax’s mission,” said Michael Venuto, Chief Investment Officer of Tidal. “The combined strengths of ZEGA and Tidal provide a dynamic platform for the YieldMax™ ETF suite, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in delivering innovative and reliable investment solutions.”

The enhanced trading capabilities resulting from this partnership not only support the current suite of YieldMax™ ETFs but also provide the infrastructure to drive future innovations and growth. Together, Tidal and ZEGA are building a stronger, more agile platform that seeks to deliver unique and high-performance investment strategies.

About YieldMax™ ETFs

YieldMax™ ETFs are an innovative suite of investment solutions available through Tidal Financial Group’s platform. Focused on options strategies and groundbreaking product design, YieldMax is committed to delivering differentiated value and performance in the ETF market.

About ZEGA Financial, LLC

ZEGA Financial specializes in derivatives-based strategies, offering innovative investment solutions that prioritize risk management and performance. ZEGA’s experience in options strategies is widely recognized across the industry.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group partners with forward-thinking asset managers, providing a full suite of services to bring innovative ETFs to market. As an industry leader, Tidal empowers asset managers to achieve growth and success with solutions designed to meet diverse investor needs.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about each Fund, visit our website at www.YieldMaxETFs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

YieldMax™ ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Financial Group, YieldMax™ ETFs or ZEGA Financial.